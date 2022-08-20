There have been a few letters in your column recently saying that, instead of criticising the previous government, Anthony Albanese should get on with the job of fixing our problems, as though these two actions are mutually exclusive.
In Friday's paper, again, Ian Morison said "forget about what the former PM did. Get on with the challenges we face".
Well, there is something called "multi-tasking", which I think Albanese (in spite of being a man) and his team are doing very well. The previous government's actions do need to be called out and, yes, the present government does need to put policies in place to fix the problems left by them.
My wife was recently returning from Bathurst in the evening when, while travelling at about 60 km/h on the winding road near Tuena, she struck a wombat.
She took the Camry to an insurance repair site and was told it would be ready in a week.
Three days later she was told they couldn't get the bumper bar and she would have to wait until October.
There was no offer of a replacement loan car, even though she needs a car. She is not allowed to drive her car until it is repaired.
While the lack of the part may not be the insurance company's fault, a loan car is essential. Come on!
Also, does she get a three-month rebate on her registration and insurance costs?
I just got my rates notice and briefly toyed with the idea of selling a kidney to help pay for it.
Unfortunately, due to the age of said organ, it probably wouldn't be worth enough to warrant putting it up for sale.
Any inquiry into secret ministerial stitch-ups should also consider how democracy, transparency and the public interest is served when a prime minister promotes his former chief of staff and key string-puller to head the powerful Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet.
A simple solution to the ACT Legislative Assembly and its dispute with WorkSafe ACT is for N95 masks to be mandated in the Assembly rooms.
Social distancing is not the answer. This was the 2020 idea when droplets were thought to be the mode of transmission.
It is now clear from many studies that COVID-19 is transmitted via aerosols which remain in the air for hours, even when the infected person has left the room.
Simply put, N95 masks filter out the viruses, preventing them from being exhaled by an infected person into the surrounding air.
Regarding P McCracken's "Republican rabble" letter (August 19).
How typical of those who do not want Australians to elect their head of state to resort to such jibes.
The republican proposition is simple: keep our current Parliamentary system, with the PM running the government, and give us the opportunity to elect a president who not only lives here as one of us but also represents us.
Minimal change. Huge impact.
On the Parliament of Australia's webpage, under the heading "Powers and functions of the Governor-General" Walter Bagehot in 1965 described the Crown's role in England as:
"To state the matter shortly, the sovereign has, under a constitutional monarchy such as ours, three rights - the right to be consulted, the right to encourage, [and] the right to warn.
As the Queen's representative in Australia, and our head of state, perhaps Governor-General David Hurley should have warned the Australian people about what Scott Morrison was doing with the ministries he assumed.
