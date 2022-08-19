Low quality vs. high-quality alcohol - What's the difference?

This is branded content.

Australians are fortunate to have access to a wide range of high-quality alcoholic beverages to enjoy with friends and family. Not only is there an eclectic mix of wine, beer, cider, and RTDs on the market to suit all tastes, but a complete range for varying budgets to ensure nearly everyone can afford to purchase their favourite brew.

However, out of curiosity or to ensure you're able to impress your friends, you might be wondering if there's truly any difference between high-quality and low-quality alcohol. There is, and some of the following factors can play a part in distinguishing between the two.

Processing and distillation

The beverage production and manufacturing process can be complex, especially when distillation has to be perfect to ensure the final product is suitable for consumers. Sometimes, alcohol can go through the entire manufacturing and distillation process, only to be unsuitable for consumers.

The higher the standards of a beverage production and manufacturing business, the higher the quality of the final result and, sometimes, the higher the price tag to reflect the quality. You might also notice that you prefer the taste and look of high-quality liquor to its lower-quality counterpart with less restrictive distillation processes.

The products used

Many self-proclaimed wine connoisseurs appreciate a high-quality glass of wine, so much so that we even have International Chardonnay Day to celebrate one of the most polarising wine varieties in the world.



While many people love chardonnay and other wine varieties, they can certainly tell when inferior ingredients have been used in their creation. The fresher the ingredients, the better quality the alcohol tends to be, and the easier it is on the palate.

How it's advertised

The advertising methods used for low-quality and high-quality alcohol can be vastly different. While those offering inexpensive options might advertise at liquor stores, in participating supermarkets, and even in newspapers, manufacturers of high-quality brands might be more selective.

For example, they might offer free samples at exclusive tasting events, where there's hope for them to sell their goods during the event. They might also advertise in travel magazines and on platforms that require paid subscriptions to view.

Where it's sold

Many alcohol manufacturers and suppliers have specific target audiences in mind with their products. When they're trying to sell a higher-quality, more expensive type of wine, beer, cider, or RTD, they might not see the value in selling it alongside more cost-effective options in a supermarket chain or even an average bar or restaurant.

Instead, it's often more likely to be found in high-end restaurants, bars, and nightclubs, alongside five-star hotels and even casinos. When you're looking for some of the best alcohol money can buy, these are some of the best places to check out first.

How it's packaged

Browse the aisles of your local liquor store, and you're bound to see a wide variety of eye-catching options. The range can sometimes be overwhelming, especially if you're not sure what you're looking for or which products are going to suit your tastes.

However, there can sometimes be discernible differences between low and high-quality alcohol for sale. You might notice that some of the more high-end options come in glass bottles set within beautiful wooden boxes. They might also have innovative or interactive labels, unique shapes compared to more standard offerings, and attractive colours that reflect luxury and quality, such as gold, burgundy, brown, and silver.

Quality assurance

When you set aside packaging, pricing, marketing, and production, one of the most critical differences between low-quality and high-quality alcohol is the quality assurance being offered by those in charge of manufacturing.

Many of the best alcohol manufacturers have a number of measures in place to offer consumers peace of mind, such as International Food Standards and British Retail Consortium Standard certifications, an extensive HACCP program, Good Manufacturing Process (GMP) training, and site audits.

Some manufacturers also have on-site laboratories that allow them to undertake several tests, such as alcohol percentage testing, pH, glucose-fructose residual sugars, carbonation, and more. These allow them to ensure consistency across their complete range, regardless of how many batches they produce on any given day.

You might even discover that they have their own procedures and programs like food safety standard cleaning, site-wide pest control, food fraud prevention measures, and security measures.