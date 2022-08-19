The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

NRMA's Peter Khoury says Canberra petrol prices are still too high

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
August 19 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberrans were this week paying an average of 187.9 cents per litre for regular unleaded. Picture: James Croucher

Petrol prices in the ACT are still too high as oil prices continue to fall, according to the NRMA.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.