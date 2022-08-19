With the 2023 Rugby World Cup just 12 months away, Wallabies coach Dave Rennie is fast running out of time to settle on the most important position on the field.
In announcing his squad for the upcoming South African Tests, it became clear he was no closer to solving the flyhalf conundrum.
Advertisement
Australia's coach conceded it was an area of concern.
James O'Connor, last week anointed Quade Cooper's replacement, was out. Bernard Foley, a 32-year-old who hasn't played for Australia since 2019, was in.
Cooper, of course, has inadvertently played a major role in the upheaval, an Achilles tear ruling him out for up to a year.
Rennie appeared to have settled on the 34-year-old as his No.10 for the next 12 months, just a year after a stunning return to the Wallabies fold.
Now, few have confidence Cooper can complete a World Cup, if he makes it there at all.
Cooper's injury, it seemed, was the perfect moment for Rennie to hand the reins to Lolesio and build for the future.
Instead he turned to O'Connor, a move that lasted exactly one game.
The decision at the time was defensible.
In a week of upheaval, an experienced hand was seen as vital to providing calm and stability for the side.
The match did not go to plan, the 32-year-old one of many players to struggle in a record-breaking 48-17 defeat.
So, O'Connor is out and Foley has joined the Australian squad.
All this while Lolesio waits in the wings, missing out on crucial opportunities to develop his game and learn what it takes to thrive in the international arena.
The coach has spoken about his desire to manage the 22-year-old to ensure he doesn't suffer a permanent setback.
It's a careful process, but the time has come to take off the training wheels and allow Lolesio to grow into his role.
As Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham said on Monday, the best way for the flyhalf to develop his game is in the pressure cooker of the Test arena.
Lolesio will receive crucial playing time for Vikings in the John I Dent Cup on Saturday, the game hopefully a stepping stone to the Wallabies' No.10 jersey for next week's clash with South Africa.
From there, Rennie needs to back his playmaker through the ups and downs as Australia build towards the World Cup.
Advertisement
There will be bumps along the way. There always are when young players step into international football, but Lolesio needs time to prepare for the showpiece tournament.
MORE A.C.T. BRUMBIES NEWS:
Such a move will not only pay dividends at the 2023 World Cup, but in the long-term.
The Brumbies playmaker will be 27 when Australia host the 2027 edition. If managed correctly, he will be at the peak of his career, an experienced flyhalf who knows what it takes to achieve success at the tournament.
That path starts now and the sooner Rennie hands the keys to Lolesio, the better for both player and team.
Advertisement
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.