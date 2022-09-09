I'm always a little wary of books which advertise that they're soon to be a motion picture.
It kind of feels like they make anything into a movie nowadays. They just need to tick a couple of boxes, usually include some sort of "hot topic" and you're all set for a novel to be picked up for the screen. In the case of Steven Rowley's The Guncle, it has the bonus of already being partially set in that Hollywood world.
Patrick - or as his niece and nephew call him, Gay Uncle Patrick (GUP, for short) - is a once-successful sit-com actor. It's been years since his latest project wrapped up, and yet still people recognise him in public. Despite this, he has moved from Los Angeles to Palm Springs to live a life out of the limelight - despite still desperately wanting to be seen as someone with star power.
So why does he hide away? Only time will tell, but it does mean that when he unexpectedly has to look after his niece and nephew, Maisie and Grant, his life as a private recluse in a fancy Palm Springs abode, suddenly transforms into a family-friendly summer holiday (complete with a stack of inflatable toys in the swimming pool).
Don't get me wrong. Patrick loves his niece and nephew. But only in small doses. And certainly not as their primary guardian. And certainly not as they grieve the loss of their mother (and Patrick's best friend). As it turns out, parenting is a whole new level of responsibility, unlike the life of the fun (but often physically distant) uncle which Patrick is used to. He soon learns that problems cannot always be solved with treats and humour.
The question is can Patrick get his niblings through the toughest time of their lives?
Overall The Guncle is a charming read. Ultimately the themes that it touches on are not new, but I don't think that's a bad thing (and why should it be?) While Rowley is not reinventing the wheel, he does present this story in a way that feels fresh. Not to mention he does so with a good dose of laugh-out-loud humour.
And it's interesting that the main character is a former sitcom star because, in a lot of ways, The Guncle does feel like it could easily translate into a family drama.
There are a lot of little timelines, strung together to form an over-arching plotline. It sees character development and there are little problems that rear their heads before being solved in time for the next one to appear.
On that note, it will be interesting to see how it will translate to a movie format. It's still only in the development stage, but since Rowley is on board to adapt it, it should hopefully stay true to the nature of the book. For now, The Guncle (in book format) is charming and tender enough to make for a great lazy Sunday read.
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
