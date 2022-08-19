The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Sky's the limit as Canberra hosts the 2022 Australian Drone Nationals

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
August 19 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sixteen-year-old Davey Newman from Nicholls at the Australian Drone Nationals. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

"Feeling like you're flying without the expense of flying," is the way Wing Commander Keirin Joyce puts it. "It's the cheapest motorsport around."

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.