The Canberra Times

Construction starts on Jerrabomberra High School

Sarah Lansdown
By Sarah Lansdown
Updated August 19 2022 - 6:37am, first published 6:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Minister Bronnie Taylor, Year 6 students Ethan Prescott, Norah Vreugdenburg, Avarie Wellfare and Charlie Win with Member for Monaro Nichole Overall and principal Scott OHara. Picture: Keegan Carroll

Construction on a new $57 million high school at Jerrabomberra will get under way next week, but the first cohort of students will be learning in temporary classrooms.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Lansdown

Sarah Lansdown

Canberra Times education reporter

Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.