Construction on a new $57 million high school at Jerrabomberra will get under way next week, but the first cohort of students will be learning in temporary classrooms.
The highly-anticipated Jerrabomberra High School will have 25 flexible learning spaces to support up to 500 students, with room to expand the site.
It will include a library, multi-purpose hall, sports courts and a covered, outdoor learning area.
The NSW government is planning to fast-track the construction of the school by using pre-fabricated components that are quickly assembled on site.
Scott O'Hara has been appointed the inaugural principal of the high school. Year 7 and 8 will able to enrol in 2023 but they will be learning in temporary buildings at the Jerrabomberra Public School site.
No timeframe has been given for the completion of the project but member for Monaro Nichole Overall said she would be pushing to get it finished as quickly as possible.
"I know how excited parents and students are to see this project commencing and to know they will have this brand new facility in their neighbourhood is an incredible accomplishment, achieved through the hard work and advocacy of so many," Mrs Overall said.
"The modern methods of construction employed at Jerrabomberra mean this build will happen much quicker than a standard construction. The progress at Googong Primary School, being built as a modular build, in just a matter of months is really quite incredible."
Jerrabomberra High School Parents and Citizen's Association president Nathan Lozberis said the students and families were filled with excitement to see construction on the school start.
It comes after the Jerrabomberra community campaigned to overturn an enrolment zone decision which would have excluded residents of Jerrabomberra Heights from the new school.
"It was a real rallying cry for the whole community," Mr Lozberis said.
"The kids that go to the primary school together will now be able to go the high school together."
Mr Lozberis said the new P&C was hoping to support the new school in the best way it could.
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au
