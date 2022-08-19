The ACT's work health and safety commissioner has defended the decision to place a prohibition notice on committee hearings in the territory's parliament, saying workers must be kept safe.
Jacqueline Agius made her first public statement since the issuing of the notice last week, which stopped budget estimates hearings at the Legislative Assembly.
The prohibition notice was removed from the Assembly on Friday.
The removal of the notice will allow hearings to resume from Monday with all hearings that were scheduled this week to be moved to the week starting on August 29.
The notice sparked an uproar after the Assembly's speaker Joy Burch said the action represented a "grave threat to the privileges of the Assembly" and could amount to contempt.
Ms Burch threatened to take action against WorkSafe ACT in the Supreme Court over the notice.
The notice was issued after WorkSafe ACT inspectors could not find evidence of a risk assessment for committee hearings at the Legislative Assembly.
Ms Aguis issued a statement on Friday afternoon, saying it was imperative that all businesses in the territory assess risks of COVID-19.
"The precinct of the Legislative Assembly is a workplace and those who attend there must be kept safe, in the same way they must be kept safe at all workplaces," Ms Aguis said.
The stand-off began after the select committee on estimates required every official to attend the hearings in-person.
Workplace Safety Minister Mick Gentleman had raised concerns over this and had requested the committee consider allowing some officials to attend remotely.
Mr Gentleman said the government sought advice from WorkSafe but did not make a complaint to the safety watchdog or ask them to investigate.
Ms Aguis said WorkSafe had attended the Assembly following "telephone communications". She said the notice had not prevented the hearings from going ahead remotely.
The Commissioner said she would make no further comments on the matter.
Meanwhile, the ACT Work Health and Safety Council noted the events in its recent meeting communique.
"The council restated the importance that all persons conducting businesses or undertakings (PCBUs) in the ACT comply with their duties and obligations relating to work health and safety. These duties and obligations apply in the public sector as well as the private sector," the communique said.
"The council considers that the ACT government, including the ACT Legislative Assembly, should be a model PCBU in relation to the work health and safety of its workers."
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
