The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Legislative Assembly prohibition notice removed as Jacqueline Agius defends decision

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
Updated August 19 2022 - 6:41am, first published 5:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The ACT's work health and safety commissioner has defended the decision to place a prohibition notice on committee hearings in the territory's parliament, saying workers must be kept safe.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.