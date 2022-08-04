[Suicide] impacts the whole family network, the schools and the wider community.- Alana Pund, general manager mental health and wellbeing, Gateway Health
World Suicide Prevention Day on September 10 aims to raise awareness about the impacts of suicide and its effects on communities of those lost, as well as survivors, their families and friends.
In Australia, those most at risk are vulnerable communities, said Alana Pund, general manager of mental health and wellbeing at Gateway Health, a regional community health organisation.
"LGBTQI+, Aboriginal communities, newly arrived communities, youth, and people struggling with drug or alcohol addictions and mental health conditions, family violence, financial stress, relationship pressures, and those dealing with natural disasters," Ms Pund said.
While some groups, including Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander peoples and those who live in rural areas, have higher rates of suicide, Ms Pund said the risk factors that contribute to the more than 3000 deaths by suicide per year in Australia don't discriminate.
This has a flow-on effect on friends, families, colleagues and communities and can make those affected more likely to consider suicide. "It impacts the whole family network, the schools and the wider community. Those impacted by suicide are more likely to consider suicide, so there may be more than one suicide," she said.
This year's theme is 'Creating hope through action,' continuing the International Association for Suicide Prevention's message to "encourage and empower people to take action to further prevent suicide around the world".
Taking action can be as simple as reaching out, whether that's reaching out to someone you feel might be at risk or asking for help.
"I think that making sure we destigmatise reaching out is the key and making sure that people know that they can talk to somebody and there are services available," Ms Pund said.
"Don't be afraid to call Lifeline or Beyond Blue or get on their websites to find resources in your area. But also talk to someone. They might be the right person, or they may be able to find the right information."
