The Canberra Times

World Suicide Awareness Day asks you to create hope through taking action

By Rhiannon Veness
Updated August 19 2022 - 5:32am, first published August 4 2022 - 5:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SUPPORT: Taking action can be as simple as reaching out, whether that's reaching out to someone you feel might be at risk or asking for help. Photo: Shutterstock

[Suicide] impacts the whole family network, the schools and the wider community.

- Alana Pund, general manager mental health and wellbeing, Gateway Health

World Suicide Prevention Day on September 10 aims to raise awareness about the impacts of suicide and its effects on communities of those lost, as well as survivors, their families and friends.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.