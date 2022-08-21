The Canberra Times
Summit, budget two big tests for Albanese government

By The Canberra Times
August 21 2022 - 7:30pm
Anthony Albanese. Picture: Elesa Kurtz.

While Anthony Albanese can hardly be blamed for his peak schadenfreude over Scott Morrison's latest self-inflicted tribulations, his undisguised glee - and running commentary - has left him open to suggestions bashing a foe has taken precedence over running the country.

