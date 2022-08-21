The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Sephora Canberra opening on Thursday, August 25

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
August 21 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sephora opens in Canberra on Thursday. Picture: Shutterstock

Beauty brand Sephora opens the doors of its Canberra store on Thursday at 9am, while a party beforehand will start nice and early.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.