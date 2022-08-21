Beauty brand Sephora opens the doors of its Canberra store on Thursday at 9am, while a party beforehand will start nice and early.
From 7am, there will be beauty touch ups, Sephora merch, samples, warm beverages and killer beats by a local DJ.
Advertisement
Beauty demonstrations will be held from 8am and doors open at 9am.
READ MORE:
The Sephora store is at Shop EF20, Level 1, in the Canberra Centre, where Forever New used to be.
Early-bird arrivals will also be in for some beauty giveaways.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.