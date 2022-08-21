The finalists for the 33rd Australian Commercial Radio Awards have been announced, with many Canberrans in the running across multiple categories.
Hit 104.7's breakfast team of Ned Breward and Josh Torney are finalists in the Best On-Air Team (country and provincial).
2CC's Stephen Cenatiempo is a finalist in two categories - Best Talk Presenter and Best Current Affairs Presenter.
Entries were received from 260 metropolitan and regional radio stations across Australia. Stations outside the metropolitan areas are well represented in the awards, with more than 200 finalists from country and provincial stations. The winners are peer judged by industry members. They will be announced in Sydney on October 29.
Many more Canberrans are in the mix.
Ellie Angel-Mobbs from Hit 104.7 and Bronte Langbroek from Mix 106.3 are finalists in the Best Entertainment Presenter.
The Hit 104.7 and Mix 106.3 teams are also in the running for Best Community Service Project for their Lifeline Book Fair-On-Air (Kristen Davidson, Nigel Johnson, Billy Bradley, Ned Breward, Josh Torney, Michael Farrer and Rod Cuddihy.).
Australian Radio Network and Southern Cross Austereo were in contention for Best Digital Radio Format for Club Lime Radio (Rod Cuddihy, Adam Jansen, Gemma Maddox and Craig Wagstaff).
Chris "Becko" Beckhouse from Forever Classic 2CA is a finalist for Best Music Presenter.
The Raiders On Mix 106.3 team was a finalist in the Best Sports Event Coverage category for the Raiders v Titans comeback match (Chris Coleman, Phil Small, Nick Risteski and Adam Jansen).
The Hit 104.7 Summer Shakedown was a finalist for Best Sales Promotion.
Hit 104.7 and MIX 106.3 veteran Rod Cuddihy is a finalist in the Best Program Director category.
Adam Jansen from Hit 104.7 and Mix 106.3 is vying for an award in the Best Achievement in Production category.
Scott Gilchrist from Hot 104.7 and Mix 106.3 is a contender for Best Newcomer Off-Air.
Billy Bradley from Mix 106.3 is a finalist in the category for Best Show Producer - Entertainment/Music.
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
