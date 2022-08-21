The Canberra Times
Canberrans in running for 33rd Australian Commercial Radio Awards

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
Updated August 21 2022 - 10:28pm, first published 9:00pm
Hit 104.7 breakfast team Ned Breward an Josh Torney are finalists in a major award. Picture: Supplied

The finalists for the 33rd Australian Commercial Radio Awards have been announced, with many Canberrans in the running across multiple categories.

Journalist

I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

