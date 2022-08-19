If you had told Canberra's Rebecca McConnell in April she would be sitting No.1 in the world heading into the final meet, she would not have believed you.
The 30-year-old is ranked first heading into the final UCI Mountain Biking World Cup event next month.
Many would expect her to be feeling on top of the world, following her standout season with six cup podium finishes.
But it has been a rollercoaster year for McConnell, who felt lost when she left in April.
"If you told me at the airport ... that I would win three world cups and feel so happy and alive, I wouldn't have believed you," she wrote on Instagram.
"At a time in my life where I was searching for myself and questioning everything about who I am, I found consistency in the work of my day-to-day training.
"Now I am coming to the end of the season. It's been a bumpy and hard road since those three wins in April-May.
"While my results recently don't feel like they reflect my effort and work this season, I'm really proud to have not only reached the No.1 ranking but retained it.
"I'm in one of my harder moments, certainly not the hardest but the rollercoaster dropped quicker and earlier than I hoped.
"But if you told that girl sitting alone at Canberra Airport with a couple of tears in her eyes that she would come this far and still be OK, she wouldn't have believed you."
Ahead of her final event in Italy's Val di Sole valley on September 2-4, McConnell candidly admitted her energy levels were low.
And her training was suffering but whatever happened, happened.
"For the first time in a few years I'm not finishing the season at my best, not even close," she wrote.
"If I'm being honest I'm insecure and frightened for the final races coming but I know it's going to be a great feeling to put a fullstop on this crazy season, no matter what happens.
"There are a lot of things to celebrate. I think my growth as a person in ways I didn't expect is right up there.
"Now send me any spare energy you have to get through these last few days before we hit the final two races!"
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
