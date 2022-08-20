The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra Raiders Cup: Queanbeyan Blues docked points for salary cap breach

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated August 20 2022 - 7:50am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Queanbeyan Blues have been docked three premiership points for failing to comply with salary cap requirements. Picture: Keegan Carroll

The Queanbeyan Blues have lost the chance to win the Canberra Raiders Cup minor premiership after they were docked three points for a salary cap breach.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.