The Queanbeyan Blues have lost the chance to win the Canberra Raiders Cup minor premiership after they were docked three points for a salary cap breach.
The club can still play finals if it becomes cap-compliant by the time the playoffs start.
The Blues could still get a double chance in the finals by finishing second if they win their remaining two games and other results go their way.
They were found to be in breach of the cap by the competition's salary cap integrity officer.
The Blues were on 20 competition points and just one win behind the top-placed Woden Valley Rams before the sanction, but they've dropped to fourth on 17 points, meaning the Rams are now out of reach.
The penalty wasn't enough to open the door for any of the teams sitting outside the top four to have a chance of playing finals.
It's believed the Blues initially faced a six-point penalty, which would have brought the Belconnen United Sharks, the Goulburn Bulldogs and the Queanbeyan Kangaroos back into finals contention.
But the Blues were able to reduce the amount they were over the cap and the sanction in the process.
They were the only club that wasn't salary cap-compliant.
"Whilst it is disappointing to have this breach occur, there are a number of positives to come from it," Canberra Region Rugby League general manager Mark Vergano said.
"The Queanbeyan Blues are working co-operatively with the salary cap integrity officer in rectifying the issues and strengthening their processes going forward.
"Eight of the nine clubs involved have complied with the system and the salary cap has allowed the clubs to control costs in rebounding from the challenges of the pandemic.
"The salary cap process will continue to evolve and with the player points system ensure sustainability for CRRL clubs."
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
