Imagine you are an astronaut, getting ready to be the first person to walk on Mars. You've been in a spaceship for six months, having trained for years before, all for this momentous occasion
You step out, much like Neil Armstrong did, but instead of standing proud on Mars and uttering words that will be embedded in human history, you faint, potentially breaking a hip or some bone.
This has been the worry of scientists and doctors - will humans faint when they get to Mars? Because they do when they come back to Earth from space.
But a groundbreaking study - led by Lex van Loon, Emma Tucker and others from ANU - combined astrophysics, computer modelling and medicine to solve this problem. And it looks like astronauts won't faint on Mars.
On Earth, our heart needs to pump strongly enough to counteract gravity and get blood to our brains.
In space, it is very different. On the International Space Station, where there is very little gravity, our heart does not have to work as much. However, because it is used to Earth, it can actually pump too much blood to our brain. When you see an astronaut in space - they often have bright red faces and bigger heads.
There can be so much blood, that they can get a form of deep vein thrombosis, or DVT. When sitting on an airplane for a long time - going to the US or Europe - you need to move your legs so you do not get a clot.
In space, a similar effect can cause astronauts to have blood clots in the brain and neck. Early studies suggest up to 50 per cent of astronauts suffer from this and in some cases, as recently as last year, develop a clot while in space that requires a team of doctors on Earth to treat it.
After spending six months in space, though, our heart gets a bit lazy as it no longer needs to counteract gravity.
Then the astronauts come back to Earth, where gravity kicks back in. Now, all that blood in their brain is being pulled down to their feet and they no longer stand without fainting.
When you see an astronaut recently returned from space - they will be sitting down, and look very pale. If they stand up, they will faint. In the past, even after only two weeks, astronauts have had bouts of fainting when coming back to Earth.
So what about Mars? It does have gravity, but a lot less than Earth (about one-third of that on Earth). Is that enough to cause problems or will they be fine?
We also already know astronauts suffer bone loss. Recent results have found spending six months in space is the equivalent of two decades worth of bone loss on Earth for 60- to 80-year-olds.
So getting off the ship on Mars and fainting, potentially breaking a bone, where you cannot access medical help, is a big worry.
But this new result shows Mars has just the right amount of gravity to not cause fainting episodes.
While there is a long way to go towards making travel to Mars safe, fainting is one issue we can now cross off the list.
