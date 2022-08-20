Tigers FC have a dilemma on their hands.
The Cooma side recorded their ninth draw of the season on Saturday, ending a contest with the West Canberra Wanderers 1-1.
So on one side of the coin, they are hard to beat having only lost six matches so far this season.
But on the other side of the coin, they are struggling to record three-point performances with three wins to their name.
Tigers coach Ryan Grogan said it was an area his side knew they needed to address in the remaining rounds if they wanted to make finals.
They sit in sixth on the ladder heading into round 19.
"That's nine draws for us this year," he said.
"We just need to be clinical. So it's a good place, it's not all that bad.
"Obviously, we're still making a few silly errors here and there, but we are creating goal-scoring opportunities. It's just we're not clinical."
The Wanderers struck first in the 22nd minute through Jackson Paesler.
The youngster found the ball at his feet at the top of the circle, and put it on his right foot to make it 1-0.
The home side held onto their lead until a free kick in first half injury time produced the equaliser.
Roko Strika stepped up for Cooma and curled it into the box for Sam Whithear to head home from the back post for 1-1.
Wanderers co-coach Dom English said experience to finish out contests was a key area his side was looking to fine tune.
"It was poor defending of a set piece which cost us that goal," he said.
"There was also some dropping in intensity towards the end of the half, and we gave them the field position. So those three things probably cost us two points today.
"But the boys still believe that there's the opportunity for them still to finish the season in a position that stays up. They start every Monday as positive as we are, which is great."
The Tigers nearly made it 2-1 in the 67th minute, but a late offside call ruined those celebrations.
Grogan said the disallowed goal was frustrating but his side should not have put themselves in that position in the first place.
"The reality is we were good enough, I believe, on the day to come away with the win regardless," he said.
"If we had been more clinical with some of the other opportunities we had."
In the men's NPL it will be a tight race for fourth place. Canberra Croatia FC remains in prime position in first, followed by Gungahlin United next and then Monaro Panthers clear of the rest.
But a matter of points separates the race for fourth between Canberra Olympic, O'Connor Knights and the Tigers.
Round 18 results:
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
