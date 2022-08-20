Police have seized a 19-year-old P-plater's car after a number of alleged offences, including tailgating a police car.
About 6.30pm on Friday, ACT police officers on Tidbinbilla Road, at Paddys River, were approached from behind by a blue Subaru BRZ.
Advertisement
The Subaru's driver allegedly tailgated the police Toyota Landcruiser before overtaking while crossing double unbroken road lines, then failed to stop when police activated lights and sirens.
READ MORE:
Police located the vehicle several kilometres down the road, where it had stopped with the 19-year-old driver and his passenger inside.
The driver will be summonsed to court on a date to be fixed to answer charges of driving too close to the vehicle in front, overtaking when unsafe to do so, failing to stop for police, speeding, and not displaying P-plates.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Jacob McArthur is opinions editor for The Canberra Times and Australian Community Media. As part of the Canberra Times' production team, he helps the people of Canberra and beyond get the stories they need, when they need them across a range of platforms, while helping maintain a high editorial standard. Before moving to Canberra in 2020, he started with Australian Community Media in 2015 as a journalist for The Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he kept a close eye on Tamworth Regional Council. Jacob was also the co-host of ACM's Water Pressure podcast where he and Jamieson Murphy took a deep dive on issues and key decisions arising during one of the region's worst droughts on record.
Jacob McArthur is opinions editor for The Canberra Times and Australian Community Media. As part of the Canberra Times' production team, he helps the people of Canberra and beyond get the stories they need, when they need them across a range of platforms, while helping maintain a high editorial standard. Before moving to Canberra in 2020, he started with Australian Community Media in 2015 as a journalist for The Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he kept a close eye on Tamworth Regional Council. Jacob was also the co-host of ACM's Water Pressure podcast where he and Jamieson Murphy took a deep dive on issues and key decisions arising during one of the region's worst droughts on record.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.