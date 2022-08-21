The daily number of new COVID infections in Canberra has dipped below 200 for the first time in 2022.
ACT Health reported 186 new case on Sunday, down from 252 reported the previous day.
Advertisement
It is the lowest daily infections figure recorded in the territory since December 29, 2021.
While new infections have rapidly fallen, COVID-related hospitalisations remain high, with 120 people being treated in Canberra's hospitals.
Of the people hospitalised, three are in ICU and one is needing a ventilator.
Of the 186 new cases of COVID-19 detected in the ACT, 92 were recorded via PCR while 94 were from RAT tests.
There is currently 1874 active cases across the territory.
The seven-day rolling average of new cases in Canberra is now at 315, also a new low for 2022.
Nearly 78 per cent of the population aged 16 and over have received three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 55.2 per cent of people aged 50 and over have received a fourth shot.
Yesterday also saw Canberra's pandemic-wide caseload go past 200,000 cases.
ACT Health recorded its 100,000th case on Anzac Day this year, more than two years into the pandemic.
The 150,000th case was recorded on June 23.
Meanwhile, the head of a medical institute warns Australia is losing its battle with the virus.
Burnet Institute director Brendan Crabb says current strategies to combat the virus are not working.
"What the numbers say is that we're simply not winning," Professor Crabb said.
"The latest wave we just had ... which was the third wave of this year, was the worst wave we've had this year - more hospitalisations and more deaths."
Advertisement
Our coverage of the health and safety aspects of this outbreak of COVID-19 in the ACT is free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support. You can also sign up for our newsletters for regular updates.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.