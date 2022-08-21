The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Breaking

ACT Health confirms 186 new COVID-19 cases, lowest total for 2022

Gerard Cockburn
By Gerard Cockburn
Updated August 21 2022 - 1:27am, first published 1:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The daily number of new COVID infections in Canberra has dipped below 200 for the first time in 2022.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gerard Cockburn

Gerard Cockburn

Economics Reporter

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.