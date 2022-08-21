Sunday gave us another sure sign the sorry saga with Scott Morrison was set to continue.
The former Nationals leader Barnaby Joyce claimed he chose not to pursue Mr Morrison's secret ministries to prevent his party losing an extra portfolio.
Advertisement
In a baffling interview with the ABC Insiders host David Speers, Mr Joyce said he wasn't explicitly told by the former prime minister that he'd appointed himself as resources minister.
"Over a period of time and discussions ... it became more apparent that the prime minister had greater powers than I initially assumed," he told the ABC on Sunday.
However, Michael McCormack, who was deputy prime minister during the time in question, said he was privy to Mr Morrison's appointment as co-health minister.
Mr McCormack said the country was war footing at the time and he makes no apologies for the actions of the Morrison government.
"I just don't think you can put an August 2022 lens over what we were doing in March 2020," he said.
While the pandemic may have passed its prime in the eyes of the politicians, health experts are warning of the risks of repeat waves.
Burnet Institute director Brendan Crabb said current strategies to combat the country's caseload are not working.
"What the numbers say is that we're simply not winning," Professor Crabb told Seven's Sunrise.
Australia reported another 10,500 cases and 36 fatalities on Sunday, with the nation on track to record its 10 millionth case within a week.
Employees working from home have been advised they may be putting themselves at risk with inadequate workspaces.
A survey of more than 1000 workers found more than one-third worked from home during the pandemic, with 70 per cent vowing not to return to the office.
Dr David Cahill, from the Australian Chiropractors Association, said they may be risking their spinal health and overall wellbeing.
"Many Australians are yet to adjust to this new normal and may be risking their health because they haven't adopted safe work habits at home," Dr Cahill said.
Buckle up.
THE NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW:
Advertisement
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.