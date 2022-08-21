Canberra Croatia coach Zoran Glavinic gave a simple message to teenager Maddison Sawkins when she took to the field for the final play of the game.
He told her to "go out and have some fun", but she did more than that - she scored the match-winner in the 2-1 result and gave the side a firmer grip on the minor premiership trophy.
Advertisement
The scores at Deakin Stadium during the top-of-the-ladder contest between Croatia and Canberra Olympic were level at 1-1 minutes into injury time.
Midfielder Krista Hagen's first game back following weeks on the sideline mending a dislocated shoulder gave Sawkins her chance.
"I just noticed Krista was cramping up a little bit," Glavinic said.
"I thought, 'Oh well, I'll just give a young one an opportunity, a 15-year-old' and just tell her to go out and have some fun.
"And guess what happened? She scored, so we're very, very fortunate."
It took 43 minutes for the first goal to cross, with an Olympic free kick providing the lead. Defender Elke Aitolu fired the dead ball from some 35 metres out into the top-left corner to make it 1-0, and put her name in the ring for goal of the year.
Croatia equalised after half-time through an overlapping Dianne Wilson. The right fullback bombed forward and played in teammate Sienna Birnie on the wing to send a cross into the area.
Birnie's cross hit the first defender and fell to Wilson's feet, allowing the No.16 to chip it home and level the score 1-1.
It took until injury time, with the last play of the game to find a match-winner.
Croatia's Brittany Palombi was fouled down the left wing, and Sawkins made an immediate impact off the bench by capitalising on a weak clearance off the subsequent free kick.
The substitute's first attempt hit the advancing wall of Olympic defenders, before her second sailed into the back of the net at the far post to end the contest 2-1.
Olympic coach Nicole Begg said her side were very disappointed not to come away with a result on Sunday, but praised Aitolu's goal.
"We stuck it out really well and showed that we're got a few different strings to our bow. But I guess that's just how some of these tight games go," she said.
"Elke is really talented. She's been outstanding for us all year, so she's got such a bright future ahead of her."
MORE CANBERRA SOCCER NEWS:
The win puts Croatia seven points clear on the table.
Advertisement
If it can take three points against Tuggeranong United on Thursday night, it will be a double Croatia minor premiership win in the NPL.
The club's men's side secured the minor premiership on Saturday night with a win over Gungahlin United.
Round 18 results: Men: West Canberra Wanderers 1 drew with Tigers FC 1; Canberra Olympic 4 bt Belconnen United 0; Canberra Croatia 2 bt Gungahlin United 1; Monaro Panthers 2 bt O'Connor Knights 0.
Women: Gungahlin United 2 bt Wagga City Wanderers 1; Belconnen United 3 bt Canberra United Academy 0; West Canberra Wanderers 2 bt Tuggeranong United; Canberra Croatia 2 bt Canberra Olympic 1.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.