We are now in the 11th year of ongoing processes to deliver constitutional recognition for First Nations Peoples in Australia.
Starting with the Gillard government in 2011, and through the six prime ministers we've had since then, there have been almost as many attempts to deliver on this as we've had prime ministers.
But finally, we have seen our first significant step after the election of Mr Albanese, and his commitment to support a referendum on a First Nations Voice to Parliament.
After the first step in the deliberate sequencing of the Uluru Statement, it feels we may at last see change.
If we get caught in the weeds, we will never get anywhere. We must capitalise on the current momentum and the movement of the Australian people to get this over the line.
First Peoples have been advocating for change to our political structures for a long time.
We are underrepresented in political decision-making, in administration of our affairs, and discussions about our national identity.
All while we are overrepresented in incarceration rates, infant mortality, and economic opportunities. None of this is the fault of First Peoples, or of everyday Australians.
It is the fault of the structural systems of power and politics which were set up at Federation, if not before.
The call of the Uluru Statement, and of those pushing to change our constitution, is that the system is so structurally imbalanced, and skewed against us, that it needs a refresh.
We must establish a First Nations Voice in the constitution, so our voices can be heard.
We must establish a Makarrata commission to oversee agreements between our mobs and the government that respect our uniquely shared sovereignties.
And we need to tell the truth about our histories, and stories.
These are very simple asks, which seek to move us forward; not just First Nations, but Australia as a whole.
At around 3 per cent of the population, First Peoples cannot achieve this change on our own. So in addition to being supported by nine in 10 First Peoples, a majority of Australians (73 per cent) support the changes currently proposed to the constitution.
If repeated at the ballot box, this would be the highest level of support a referendum has seen since 1967's landmark referendum for First Nations Peoples.
Such momentum and public support for an issue, especially one which crosses party lines, faiths and communities, is rare in Australian politics.
But in this case, it is unsurprising.
The Australian people know the current system is unjust, and they know it needs changing.
They have accepted the Uluru Statement's invitation to walk together on this journey.
There are only two things which can hold back the momentum of this moment - division among ourselves and delay.
There are some now who are proposing that we wait, that we hold off on a referendum for a Voice until every detail of the model is settled.
Developing a more detailed model now will only achieve delay, and potentially electoral defeat.
One of the main flaws of the 1999 referendum on a republic was the flaws in the model presented to the Australian people, and the division this created.
It tanked the proposal and set back much-needed change for many decades.
The Voice model will be developed after the referendum, by our communities, Elders, and knowledge-holders, alongside government, and experts in academia, all weighing in and debating the best version.
Trying to lock this in now before a referendum risks both rushing the development of the model and alienating those who disagree with whichever model is put to the Australian people.
There is not yet a consensus on how a Voice should look among our communities, nor should we expect there to be one yet; but there is consensus that we need a Voice.
Not only would a failed outcome here be a large setback, it's also an unnecessary one.
We are asking for government to be given the power to create a Voice, and for the Voice to be given power to effect the changes needed for our First Peoples.
We do not need legislation, or a confirmed model, before giving government such power.
There is enough detail on how a Voice may function for the Australian people to be aware of what they are voting for.
Australians understand what a Voice is, and why we need it.
The question being put to them is not to endorse any particular version of a Voice, but to create an enabling provision to allow the establishment of one. One that cannot then later be dissolved.
This is our ask, not just of government, but of the Australian people. The work has been done, the public are informed, and the time is now. Let's get on with it.
