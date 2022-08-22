The daily number of new COVID infections in Canberra has remained low at the start of the week, with testing typically dipping over the weekend.
ACT Health reported 213 new cases on Monday, taking the seven-day rolling average from 315 to 304.
While new daily infections have fallen recently, COVID-related hospitalisations remain relatively high, with 121 people being treated in Canberra's hospitals.
Of the people hospitalised, one person is in ICU, with none requiring ventilation. That compares with three in intensive care and one being ventilated the day before.
Of the 213 new cases of COVID-19 detected in the ACT, 117 were recorded via PCR while 96 were from the rapid antigen test.
There are 1750 active cases across the territory.
Nearly 78 per cent of the population aged 16 and over have received three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 55.2 per cent of people aged 50 and over have received a fourth shot.
Canberra's pandemic-wide caseload went above 200,000 cases over the weekend.
Nationally, Australia is on track to record its 10 millionth case within a week, with 10,500 cases and 36 fatalities recorded on Sunday.
Brendan Crabb, Burnet Institute director, has warned current strategies to combat the virus are not working.
The head of a medical institute told Sunrise Australia was losing its battle with the virus.
"What the numbers say is that we're simply not winning," Professor Crabb said.
"The latest wave we just had ... which was the third wave of this year, was the worst wave we've had this year - more hospitalisations and more deaths."
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
