A parishioner of a Charnwood church has praised the response of three young Canberrans who intervened during a break-in on Saturday evening.
The passersby came to the aid of an elderly gentleman who was assaulted by a thief outside St Thomas Aquinas Parish.
Acolyte Bill Fitzpatrick said the burglars took off after being interrupted by a carload of good Samaritans.
"They were fantastic," Mr Fitzpatrick said. "This is not the first we've been broken into either."
A 74-year-old man was recovering on Monday after being punched and knocked to the ground during the break-in.
An assailant caught breaking into a building located beside the church allegedly hit the man in the face after he refused to hand over his car keys.
The thief stole more than $1500 in supermarket vouchers, which should've gone to families in Belconnen.
It is the fourth time St Thomas Aquinas has been targeted since December, with both the church and adjacent building broken into in recent months.
The historic church was vandalised just weeks out from Christmas, with altars, windows and a nativity scene destroyed.
Mr Fitzpatrick said this time the thief appeared to have levered up the garage doors and used an angle grinder to break in to a safe.
"There was no stopping them," he said.
"We know that many, many Catholic churches have been similarly treated."
Mr Fitzpatrick was alerted to the incident about 5pm on Saturday after receiving a phone call from the injured parishioner's wife.
"She told me her husband had just been punched and was on the ground," he said.
"He's a 74-year-old man who had obviously gotten to the church early for the 6pm service."
The St Vincent de Paul Society supermarket gift cards were destined for families doing it tough in Flynn, Fraser, Charnwood, Dunlop and Macgregor.
Mr Fitzpatrick said there's never a good time for a break-in, but now was a particularly difficult time for some people.
"The cost of groceries and the price of fuel has all gone up," he said.
"The demand on us will not be relinquished."
Police are investigating this week after attending the church on Saturday evening.
Having surveyed the damage with the police, Mr Fitzpatrick said they'd found "smashed doors everywhere in sight".
"They must think we take up collections of money somewhere, whereas these days most things are electronically transferred," he said.
"We don't have any cash on the property as such, but we do have these cards."
ACT Policing have asked anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via the website and quote C2001449. Information can be supplied anonymously.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
