Project 2: Kara Walker. National Gallery of Australia. Until February 4, 2023. nga.gov.au.
The art of Kara Walker is not widely known in Australia, although she is one of the most prominent and celebrated black American artists working in the United States today. This apparently is the first exhibition of her work in Australia.
Advertisement
Aged in her early 50s, Walker, the daughter of the artist and university academic Larry Walker, hit upon the idea of using black and white silhouette art as a language through which to create a commentary on black and white relations in American history. She generally works on a monumental scale with life-size black cut-out silhouettes, "clumsy" films of these silhouettes in awkward hand-manipulated animation, giant etchings, drawings and three-dimensional sculptures.
She was brought up in a comfortable, middle-class integrated suburb in California, where race relations were not treated as something problematic, and the community of coloured people generally blended in with the rest of society. When she was 13, her father accepted a position at the Georgia State University and the family shifted to the city of Stone Mountain. For the child, this was a culture shock and she encountered at first hand and for the first time unbridled racism in a place where the Ku Klux Klan still held rallies and her blackness was greeted with expletives. The artist points to this milieu as something that catapulted her into political activism in her art, while the desire to become an artist simply reflected her wish to follow in her father's footsteps.
Walker's art is edgy, sometimes comic in a black humour sense of the word, and intentionally unsettling. The use of archaic techniques, including the black and white silhouettes, simplified video animation, shadow puppets and "magic-lantern" projections, together with large-scale sculptural installations, create a homely nostalgic mood and this the artist contrasts with content that sometimes implies extreme violence, sexual acts and a postcolonial critique of old assumptions concerning race relations.
Throughout there is a dependency on a personal narrative where the artist weaves a tale that questions social norms. The video installation, Testimony: Narrative of a Negress Burdened by Good Intentions, 2004, that has been acquired by the National Gallery of Australia, forms one focal point for one room in the exhibition. This was Walker's first film and is a silent black and white puppet-like animation. It focuses on the story of the lynching of a white plantation master by his black slave lover. Walker employs in this film some of her most recognised characters: the Auntie, the master, the master's son and the Negress mistress. This short, almost nine-minute film is set on a pre-Civil War cotton plantation where the men crave slave women to fulfill their physical longings. When the mistress refuses to comply with her master's wishes, she murders her lover.
Like in a silent film, intertitles are inserted as the viewer navigates a path of ethical complexity. The final scene with a hint of necrophilia further complicates the moral dilemma. Interestingly, when you stand closer to the screen you cast a dark shadow over the unfolding narrative in the film, something that the artist applauded as a strategy of further involving the viewer in the plot and its moral dilemmas.
The National Gallery of Australia prefaces the exhibition with a quotation from the artist: "Heroes are not completely pure and villains are not purely evil. I'm interested in the continuity of conflict, the creation of racist narratives, or nationalist narratives, or whatever narratives people use to construct a group identity and to keep themselves whole."
The other room of the exhibition contains the four-panel monumental drawing in charcoal, graphite and acrylic paint, Your World is About to Change, 2019, the gallery's other major recent acquisition of this artist's work. It touches on themes of slavery, transportation and an appeal to liberty and belongs to Walker's Fons Americanus archive. Here a recurrent theme is the image of the kneeling woman that relates to a medallion designed by the 18th-century English potter and anti-slavery campaigner Josiah Wedgwood, titled Am I not a man and a brother, 1787.
This newly acquired drawing is accompanied by some loans from the artist's own collection of very large etchings, drawings and a sculptural maquette. While it may not be a harmoniously resolved selection, it does highlight some of the diversity and expressive power of Walker's work. The excellent catalogue essay by the exhibition's curator, National Gallery of Australia prints and drawings senior curator Sally Foster, constantly draws parallels between the narratives involved in Walker's art and the experience of colonialisation in Australia.
In her essay, Foster quotes Walker: "My work has always been a time machine catapulting me backwards across decades and centuries to arrive at some understanding of my 'place' in the contemporary moment."
It is quite a disturbing time machine that we encounter in her work where the issues set within a distant and unspecified past have a strangely contemporary ring about them.
The Kara Walker exhibition is the second project show associated with the Know My Name theme and follows on the heels of the Sarah Lucas project.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.