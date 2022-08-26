She was brought up in a comfortable, middle-class integrated suburb in California, where race relations were not treated as something problematic, and the community of coloured people generally blended in with the rest of society. When she was 13, her father accepted a position at the Georgia State University and the family shifted to the city of Stone Mountain. For the child, this was a culture shock and she encountered at first hand and for the first time unbridled racism in a place where the Ku Klux Klan still held rallies and her blackness was greeted with expletives. The artist points to this milieu as something that catapulted her into political activism in her art, while the desire to become an artist simply reflected her wish to follow in her father's footsteps.