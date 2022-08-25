The Canberra Times
Litbits: What's on in the Canberra literary scene from August 27, 2022

By Ron Cerabona
August 25 2022 - 2:00am
Author events

August 27: Sisters in Crime - featuring some of Australia's most popular female crime writers - returns to Cobargo. The line-up includes Candice Fox, Vikki Petraitis and Fleur Ferris. See: headlandfestival.com.au.

