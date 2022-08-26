For her, dawn in the bush was a shifting pattern of sound and silence in the minutes before day arrived - like a piece of music morphs and develops to a conclusion. Like the pieces of music she will present to audiences in Scandinavia, North America, Britain and Australia over the coming year. It will be a mixture of the staples of the orchestral repertoire, particularly Sibelius, but also modern works like an opera based on Margaret Attwood's Handmaid's Tale at the Royal Danish Opera in November.

