"For lower income households, the damage is much greater. While overall inflation in the past year has increased by 6.1 per cent compared to the 3.6 per cent growth of wages, the prices of non-discretionary items have risen 7.6 per cent," according to Greg Jericho, an economist specialising in the labour market at the Australia Institute, who put together the graph at the top of this article for his "Off the Charts" blog.

