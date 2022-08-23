The Canberra Times
Inflation and slow wage growth means real wages are back where they were a decade ago

Steve Evans
Steve Evans
August 23 2022
The figures tell the story: real wages today in Australia are slightly lower than they were exactly 10 years ago.

