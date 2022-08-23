The figures tell the story: real wages today in Australia are slightly lower than they were exactly 10 years ago.
Taking into account prices, they have barely kept pace with inflation. From September 2012, they rose steadily to peak in June 2020 and then fell back.
The obvious cause of the plunge is the take-off of inflation. We thought inflation was dead for three decades but the war in Ukraine has pumped up fuel prices, and that has knocked on into other prices, not just in Australia but around the world.
But it's not the whole story.
The reward to labour has not kept pace with the reward to capital (as the Marxists used to put it).
There "has been an increase in the share of national income going to profits and a slide in the proportion going to wages," as Sue Richardson, professor at the National Institute of Labour Studies at Flinders University, puts it more formally.
Companies have been making healthy profits. "The prices of some Australian exports has risen, for example, but this has often been raw materials," she said.
"The recent rise in export prices has boosted national income, but much of it has accrued to the mining sector in the form of profits. The wages share of mining income is only 14 per cent compared with 55 per cent for the rest of the economy."
The output of the average worker has risen substantially but the rewards to the average worker have not kept pace.
"Over the past decade, the Bureau of Statistics' measure of labour productivity has climbed 12 per cent," Professor Richardson said.
"This has resulted in a 6 per cent decline in the bureau's measure of real unit labour costs, and in the share of national income that goes to labour rather than to capital."
So why haven't workers' rewards kept pace with prices and profits?
Immigration bringing in more competing workers and weakened unions, according to Professor Richardson.
"Other sources of downward pressure on wages growth include high rates of immigration, especially of temporary workers such as students, tight caps on wage increases for state and federal government employees, increased outsourcing to low-wage countries, and declining union membership.
"Low union membership not only reduces the power of unions to bargain for higher wages, it also reduces their ability to ensure that the conditions set by the Fair Work Commission are met by employers."
Trade unions recognise the problem. "Workers today have the lowest share of GDP in Australian history, and this is no accident," Michele O'Neil, president of the Australian Council of Trade Union, said.
"Big businesses are passing the increased costs on to consumers, while many of them are raking in record profits and refusing to give their workers a proper pay rise."
She disputes the argument made by some economists and employers that wages need to be kept down in case a wage-price spiral ensues (where rising prices prompt rising wages which in turn prompt faster rising prices, and so on). She said there was no evidence of such an upward spiral: "This is a downward spiral for the living standards of working people."
On top of stagnant real wages, there is some evidence that those on the lowest wages (and no wages) get hit harder. Under this argument, the prices of essential items are rising faster than non-essential items.
"For lower income households, the damage is much greater. While overall inflation in the past year has increased by 6.1 per cent compared to the 3.6 per cent growth of wages, the prices of non-discretionary items have risen 7.6 per cent," according to Greg Jericho, an economist specialising in the labour market at the Australia Institute, who put together the graph at the top of this article for his "Off the Charts" blog.
Real wages are not expected to rise any time soon. As the recently-released minutes for the last meeting of the Reserve Bank of Australia's monetary committee put it: "Recent high inflation outcomes were a factor in current wage negotiations, but to date most firms expected to raise wages by less than inflation.
"Multi-year enterprise bargaining agreements, which are common in the public sector and also used by some private sector firms, were expected to restrain the pace of the pick-up in wages growth in Australia."
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
