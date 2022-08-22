The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Child sex abuse victim confronts cricket 'predator' Ian King in ACT Supreme Court

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated August 22 2022 - 3:21am, first published 3:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Serial paedophile Ian King.

A child sex abuse victim has confronted the former professional cricketer who preyed on him decades ago, saying his one-time coach stole his soul.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Canberra Times court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.