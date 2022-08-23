We're going to be hearing a lot about jobs and skills this fortnight. Right now it's National Skills Week, in which vocational education and training is celebrated. Next week, it's the national skills and jobs summit, called by the new federal government to address the crippling skills shortage. "It's hard to get good staff these days" has become a national distress call since the lockdowns ended and the economy roared back to life. Fact is, it's hard to get any staff, good, bad or indifferent. And it's only two-and-a-half years since we saw those heartbreaking scenes at the start of the pandemic: the thousands lined up outside Centrelink when the economy was suddenly shut down and a huge chunk of the population was without work. Now, we have the lowest unemployment rate in half a century. And we have businesses reducing operations or even contemplating shutting down entirely because they can't get staff.

