Missing out on a finals berth in heart-breaking circumstances should drive Carlton over the pre-season.
The narrow losses to top-four teams Melbourne and Collingwood will provide fierce resolve to improve in 2023 as the Blues seek to become a more resilient, consistent team.
The Blues' final two games provided a snapshot of their season - they are capable of producing patches of brilliance for a period, maybe a quarter or two, but are unable to sustain it, although not through lack of effort or commitment.
As painful as it is for the massive army of Blues supporters to swallow after being in the top eight for 22 rounds, they deserve to miss out after losing the final four games of the home and away season. Carlton was 8-2 before losing narrowly to Collingwood in round 11, but won only four of its final 12 games.
There are various reasons for the Blues' demise, notably a surfeit of injuries to key players which disrupted their continuity, structure and team balance.
But there was a recurring theme which came back to bite them in the second half of the season - their inefficient ball use around the ground and particularly inside forward 50.
This hurt them again against the Magpies - the Blues dominated clearances, contested possessions and inside 50s, yet Collingwood's clinical decision making and forward efficiency was pivotal to its triumph.
Lack of composure and game awareness under extreme pressure was also evident in the losses to the Demons and the Pies. If you don't take your scoring opportunities against top-class opposition, it will prove costly at the finish as it did for the Blues in both games.
Carlton is doing plenty right on and off the field and has made significant strides in coach Michael Voss' first season at the helm.
But there is plenty of work and important decisions ahead for the Blues to take the next key steps in their development.
Any suggestion of favourite son James Hird returning to coach Essendon should be shelved immediately.
It would be a retrograde step, primarily because Hird has been out of the system too long and is not as qualified as other prospective coaches.
Ben Rutten's sacking was a sadly predictable end to the Bombers' week from hell.
The belated and ultimately failed attempt to secure the services of four-time premiership coach Alastair Clarkson underlined how the one-time powerhouse club has become a shell of its former self - divided, unprofessional and devoid of clear direction.
Rutten, afforded no respect and left in the dark as they chased Clarkson, was treated appallingly and his position was untenable despite having a year to run on his contract.
That they were upstaged by their poor cousin down the road, North Melbourne, in the hunt for Clarkson, says volumes.
As the curtain came down on injury-wracked dual All-Australian Michael Hurley's career and Essendon's wretched season, there are tough times ahead for the Bombers with more casualties in the fallout.
Their problems run much deeper than the on-field woes. The positions of chief executive Xavier Campbell, responsible for many key football-related decisions including the coaching handover from John Worsfold to Rutten, and long-time list manager Adrian Dodoro should be under review.
Kevin Sheedy has made a wonderful contribution to Essendon and football, but his presence on the Bombers board is not allowing them to move forward.
As an Essendon director Sheedy's comments about the possibility of the Kangaroos appointing Clarkson and then taking them to Tasmania were disrespectful.
New president David Barham was correct in pulling up the legendary coach over those remarks, but the dysfunctional Bombers board should not escape scrutiny.
Barham has made an underwhelming start to his tenure. For someone whose career has been forged in the media, his early public performances have been most unimpressive, lacking conviction and substance.
The Bombers need to move beyond the Sheedy-Hird era and reset their goals with a fresh, more realistic approach.
Brisbane captain Dayne Zorko let himself and his club down badly with his on-field sledge that reduced Melbourne defender Harrison Petty to tears.
While he has shown contrition for his inappropriate comment, Zorko should be chastised by the AFL Players Association and fined as punishment by the AFL and the Lions. Zorko's frustration was obvious as the Lions capitulated meekly to Melbourne, costing the home team the double chance.
Lions coach Chris Fagan can spin the statistics however he likes, but the Demons exposed his team's soft underbelly. With so much at stake, Brisbane's defensive efforts particularly in the first half were appalling as Melbourne scored easily against its cumbersome backline.
Despite the presence of Brownlow medallist Lachie Neale and Hugh McCluggage, the Lions are one-paced in the midfield and were exposed by the crack Demons unit. Brisbane's forward line comprising Joe Daniher, Eric Hipwood, Dan McStay, Charlie Cameron and Lincoln McCarthy looks good on paper, but is too flakey and inconsistent.
The Demons look ominous as they mount their premiership defence, having secured the double chance and a home qualifying final against Sydney, and should be boosted by the return of Tom McDonald and Christian Salem from injury.
Has Howard got it right? Email: howardkotton11@gmail.com; Twitter: @hpkotton59
Howard Kotton has been a journalist for 43 years, working in various parts of Australia and overseas on assignment. He has spent the past 13 years as a senior journalist with the AFL Record and has co-written two books on former AFL players David Rhys-Jones and Warwick Capper
