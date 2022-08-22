An increase in population certainly causes an increase in the supply of labour, but it also causes an increase in the demand for labour. In the long term these balance out. In the short term immigration's extra demand for labour exceeds the extra supply of labour. Immigration creates an immediate need for housing immigrants, including an immediate need for more suburbs, roads, electricity supply, and water supply. A generation later, the children of immigrants require more facilities. However, because their grandparents die in other countries, the facilities the grandparents used cannot be transferred to the new generation in Australia.