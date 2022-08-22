Thank you to the estimates committee and The Canberra Times for putting the spotlight on the ACT's land tax. It looks like a tax designed to make renting more expensive.
Land tax is only paid on properties that are not the owner's principal place of residence. Land tax is charged by the ACT government at a higher percentage rate than the "normal" rates paid on all land in the ACT.
Advertisement
The 2012 ACT government tax review that recommended phasing out stamp duty also recommended land tax should be merged into the "normal" rates paid by all landowners. So the taxation would be on basis of the value of the land rather than who lives there.
Land tax clearly affects the economics of residential rentals, the only things unclear are by how much and who pays? The ACT government has not published any research on this.
In the short run I guess that many landlords just charge what they can. However over the longer term, renting a house is a business and if it doesn't make money then most landlords won't do it.
If landlords expect capital gains of 10 per cent to 20 per cent each year, then with negative gearing they may not be too concerned about land tax. However if there is little capital growth then higher taxes will lead to landlords selling or attempting to raise rents.
I urge the ACT government to look at the effect of land tax and change its taxation to be fairer.
Increasing the range of energy efficiency ratings for Canberra houses from six stars to seven ("ACT to push for home efficiency change", August 22, p6) will be almost meaningless if the developers of new suburbs continue with their current practices.
Residential building blocks are decreasing in size, but the footprint of the houses constructed on them is increasing. These trends have resulted in houses being built so close together that there is no green space and near-zero direct sunlight between them.
Assuming that the front of the house faces north (which it should), this is the only facade that utilises direct solar energy. It is therefore impossible for such a house to have a meaningful, let alone optimal, energy efficiency rating.
Suburban developments like this are doomed to become increasingly uncomfortable heat islands in the summer months. Suburban design rules must change.
Why are Australians for a constitutional monarchy robbing us of their reassurance that our Commonwealth is the essence of perfection? Are they preparing to declare Scomo's secrecy a celebration of our constitution's infallibility?
What does Her Majesty make of her southern satrap's secret stewardship of silence?
Surely the Queen's Man holds a hose for us? Otherwise what is a G-G for?
Hats off to the few Nationals who have expressed concern about the former PM's acquisition of multiple ministerial appointments, when their own secret deal-making leaders clearly acquiesced and put their extra power-sharing spoils first and foremost in any intelligent consideration of what was really going on.
The remit for an inquiry, and for a federal integrity commission, has just grown larger.
The debate about using migration to fix the skills shortage is one of the most important questions facing Australia today.
How long will it take our leaders to understand immigration is the cause of labour shortage rather than the solution to it?
Migration is a Ponzi scheme. It requires that migration lasts forever to solve the problems caused by previous migration. Its main advocates are people who expect to personally benefit from specific migration, but hide the adverse consequences to the rest of the community.
Advertisement
An increase in population certainly causes an increase in the supply of labour, but it also causes an increase in the demand for labour. In the long term these balance out. In the short term immigration's extra demand for labour exceeds the extra supply of labour. Immigration creates an immediate need for housing immigrants, including an immediate need for more suburbs, roads, electricity supply, and water supply. A generation later, the children of immigrants require more facilities. However, because their grandparents die in other countries, the facilities the grandparents used cannot be transferred to the new generation in Australia.
Therefore, net migration should be reduced to zero immediately, and remain there until Australia's population growth also reaches zero.
Australia's government debt hovers around $1 trillion and is growing. What are the government's options for reducing the debt?
If they were to pay it back at a rate of $1 million per day, that would take over 2700 years, not including interest. Inflation can be driven up to depreciate the debt. Or you could pay off the debt by increasing taxes and cutting back massively. The other alternative is to kick the can down the road and keep borrowing to make repayments and buy votes.
Which one will future governments choose? My money is on the last option.
If, as reported, ACT builders are reluctant to tender for government jobs the ACT government has an obvious response: set up a government-owned and government-run builder. A government builder could hire and retain employees according to the Secure Jobs Code, and build public housing itself.
Advertisement
And there are lots of other government building jobs which a government builder could undertake. The continuing maintenance of public housing is obvious, but building and maintaining schools, park facilities and playgrounds, community centres, sporting facilities, roads and bike/pedestrian paths and indeed any kind of government construction might be undertaken.
Then there would be no need to trouble the private sector builders who find regulation too onerous.
I have a suggestion that would address several issues affecting Canberrans.
Re-designate the Parliamentary Triangle as Canberra NC (National Capital) to be administered by the federal government.
Call the rest Canberra City and make it a part of NSW.
A big advantage would be freehold land ownership for Canberra City.
Advertisement
General rates would remain about the same or a little less but land tax on rental properties would drop substantially with the NSW threshold.
For example on a property with AUV of $820,000 the ACT land tax is $9100 and the NSW land tax is zero. This should see a reduction in rent approaching $200 per week for most rentals.
In addition, we would see savings from the elimination of all the MLAs, support staff and fringe benefits. Canberra could then have what it really needs, a local council to manage day-to-day issues.
And maybe, if and when the NSW government finally took over, it could be convinced to conduct and publish a true cost benefit analysis of light rail vs battery buses.
The obscene profit - in excess of $30 billion - reported by BHP is a glaring proof of the increasing imbalance in the distribution of wealth in Australia.
This company and all other miners are digging up and selling resources which are the rightful property of the entire population. They are enabled to achieve such profits, by dint of the purchase of a miners license, exploration licenses and the like issued by governments.
Advertisement
This facilitates bank loans guaranteeing success.
A relatively small group of wealthy shareholders profit while the circumstances surrounding homelessness, hunger, poverty, domestic abuse and employment standards, degenerate every day.
It is an outrage that many corporates who use the infrastructure paid for by the community for their day-to-day existence pay little or no tax, relative to profits.
Fairness and justice demands a more equitable distribution of commercial dividends between profit and people.
How does Andrew Barr dare to call himself a "climate change leader" when he allows construction of obscenely large houses using vast amounts of raw materials on blocks that are then unable to spare land to grow carbon reducing bushes and trees?
Perhaps the owners of these houses even vote green. The hypocrisy involved in all of this is mind numbing.
Advertisement
The US is as much in peril within as without. The fallout in a deeply divided country from the January 6 insurrection, investigations into the Trump Organisation, the alleged theft and recovery of highly classified documents, the mid-term Congressional and state elections in November and the Presidential election in 2024 do not appear to bode well for America which appears to be edging ever closer towards civil unrest.
It was disappointing that in the article "How strokes are treated at Canberra Hospital's comprehensive stroke centre" (canberratimes.com.au, August 14) Stroke Foundation national manager of stroke treatment, Kelvin Hill, didn't mention that women can experience different symptoms from men when having a stroke.
How does Labor's climate bill compare with the US climate legislation? The US Bill includes tax credits and rebates for solar panels, wind turbines, heat pumps, energy efficiency, electric vehicles and hydrogen to be funded by increasing corporate taxes. Australia's legislation is limited. Without comparable policy reform, we won't meet or beat 43 per cent by 2030.
What on earth has happened to Canberra's water and why aren't the citizens revolting about it? The once pristine water from Canberra's taps is now fit only for a bottom feeding river fish. It's beyond muddy. I expect to find that Canberrans have turned into carp on my next visit.
The letter "Prayer is perfect" (Letters, August 15), arguing in favour of Parliament's invocation of the Lord's Prayer, states: "if only our elected representatives would pay attention to the words". Surely there's your answer as to its relevance?
Targets are easier set than met.
Advertisement
A design flaw of modern cars that aren't fitted with an "auto lights" function is that their dashboards light up once the ignition is on. In the good old days if one had forgotten to turn on headlights at dusk (or earlier), a good prompt was that you couldn't see any of the dials in the dashboard.
As we begin a new parliamentary term it is appropriate to review the way prayer is used during sittings. One option would be to open each sitting day with a minute of silent reflection by members and senators as they contemplate their responsibilities.
New COVID infections are very low yet COVID hospitalisations are rising, pro rata. Are all new infections being declared?
I reckon Scott Morrison has had tough luck in striking such a quiet patch in the political news. The power issue is storm in a teacup stuff.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.