The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Canberra FunFair is on for next two weekends, including on Father's Day

Updated August 22 2022 - 6:08am, first published 3:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Weekends sorted. Picture: Facebook

Impact Church at Monash is hosting the Canberra FunFair this Saturday and Sunday, August 27-28, and again next weekend, September 3 and 4.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.