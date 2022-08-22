Canberra FunFair is on for next two weekends, including on Father's Day

Impact Church at Monash is hosting the Canberra FunFair this Saturday and Sunday, August 27-28, and again next weekend, September 3 and 4.
The second weekend includes Father's Day which is on Sunday, September 4.
Each day will be divided into two sessions - from 10am to 2pm and then from 3pm to 7pm.
Buy a wristband for $30 and get unlimited rides across each four-hour session. Or you can buy single-ride tickets on the day.
Rides include dodgem cars, ferris wheel, teacup, bungy trampolines and many more.
There will also be a petting zoo and putt putt golf and other attractions.
Impact Church is at 200 Clive Steele Avenue, Monash.
Tickets are from ticketebo.com.au/canberrafunfair.
