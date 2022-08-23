Global food supplies threaten to send South Sudan back to famine

I have seen a great deal in the many decades I have been working in South Sudan but right now I am more worried than I have ever been for this country, and indeed for many other countries that are on the edge of famine right now.
One of my early experiences in South Sudan was in the early 1990s, when it was engulfed in war and internal displacement. Back then, huge amounts of people were totally dependent on aid for food.
Advertisement
There was one situation in South Sudan back in 1992 that will always stay with me. Due to escalating violence and a number of humanitarian workers being killed while on deployment, all aid groups including the UN were forced to withdraw from communities of internally displaced people we were assisting and leave the country until the situation became a bit safer.
It took two weeks for us to get back to these villages, and we knew it would be bad when we got back because we knew that without aid, these people literally had no food. But even with that knowledge, when we did take that convoy back in, I was shocked.
It was unlike anything I had witnessed before. Most of the women were dressed in black: they were in mourning. When I asked them what happened, it turned out most of their children had died of starvation. Up to 50 children had died in those two weeks, just in that community. It was shattering, devastating. We had to start distributing food immediately.
In another community, I met a nine-year-old girl who was the primary caretaker for her two younger siblings, once of those a baby. She had lost both of her parents to hunger-related issues.
The difference between now and then is that in the 1990s there were enough global food supplies to provide these people with the nourishment they needed. The issues were around access to communities.
But now, in 2022, the food crisis is compounded with climate change, with the economic fall-out from COVID-19, with many wars and internal conflict, and the situation in Ukraine.
MORE OPINION:
Global food supplies are a very big issue - I have never really seen anything like this before and it is hugely worrying. If we don't intervene and act now we are going to see a lot more deaths of children and vulnerable people.
Just recently, two children died of starvation in South Sudan, a worrying sign of things to come. Last week, I spent time in several remote communities in South Sudan where Plan International Australia is drastically scaling up our food distributions and school feeding programs in partnership with the World Food Programme.
What I saw was alarming. Reports trickled in to one village I visited that a young mother and her baby had died of hunger-related causes. There were stories of parents making the impossible decision to marry their young adolescent daughters for dowry, simply because there was no other way to put a meal on the table. Groups of painfully thin, malnourished older children hung around the local market, hoping to find any leftover food as sellers packed up their goods.
The atmosphere was one of sheer desperation.
What lesson can we draw on from famine of the 90s? That we need to act now, before its too late, before this happens again. When it reaches this stage, we must start saving lives as early as possible.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.