Let's hope this recent 'transparency' in govt continues

Anthony Albanese is clearly enjoying himself.
At the end of last week, a journalist accidentally called Mr Albanese Mr Morrison, and the current prime minister, with a very satisfied smile, went into a riff about how he wasn't the minister for finance, industry, home affairs, treasury - oh, yes, he added, or health, ending with: "I am the 31st prime minister of Australia."
He took the moment well. With a mastery of comic timing that any stand-up act would relish, he made the most of his chance.
But he has not overdone the delight. He has not sunk to naked partisan politics - or not so it looks that way.
He is emphasising that Mr Morrison's self-appointments to multiple ministries between March 2020 and May 2021 were a transgression of the rules of parliament as a whole. It is about the constitution of Australia. He has been shrewd in keeping the focus on what Mr Morrison did wrong - as wrong he certainly did.
"There hasn't been a suggestion of illegality," Mr Albanese said, declining to ratchet up the accusation.
The suggestion, rather, is that Mr Morrison breached the unwritten conventions that are the foundations of the Australian system.
And conventions matter. If the constitution relies on them, a failure to observe them means another system would be necessary - like a written constitution.
Mr Albanese has now had the full legal advice on Mr Morrison's secret appointments. The report of the Solicitor-General is to be released on Tuesday.
Mr Albanese intended to discuss the matter in cabinet and then release the full report to the public.
"I Intend to release that advice so that people can see it and be transparent about it and we will, because my government is an orderly government," he said.
This is all to the good. Mr Albanese's enthusiasm for transparency is to be welcomed. We hope it continues when times get tougher, as they undoubtedly will.
There have been calls for more enquiries into Mr Morrison's self-appointments.
At the moment, that would seem to be excessive. It's hard to know what more we might learn. And further pursuit might start to seem purely partisan, just to make a political point. Labor has bigger things to worry about than pursuing a former prime minister who has disgraced himself.
When they go low, we go high, remains good advice. Mr Albanese has been dignified and measured in his response (despite Friday's jocularity), and he should keep it that way.
One decision does continue to raise questions, though, and that is Mr Morrison's blocking of the PEP-11 gas exploration licence off the NSW coast after the then resources minister had backed the project.
Was this a naked political act designed to help the Liberals electorally or was it a decision based on policy and principle? It would be good to know (though we don't expect Mr Morrison to elucidate).
In his press conference, Mr Morrison did not address this. He answered the questions he would have liked to have been asked rather than the ones he was actually asked.
And he kept saying that he had not exercised his powers in his extra ministries - except he had and that was when he over-rode the resources minister's decision. It was as though he was saying, "I didn't exercise my powers except when I did."
It was an indication that Mr Morrison still didn't quite understand the gravity of the situation. He still couldn't see what he had done wrong. Because he hadn't broken the law, he seemed to wonder, why was there a problem? We doubt that the Solicitor-General's report will soften his defiance.
