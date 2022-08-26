Conor McPherson's musical Girl From The North Country with music and lyrics by Bob Dylan, is a story about family and love set in 1934 Minnesota. The score includes Dylan classics such as Like a Rolling Stone. It stars Lisa McCune and is on until September 3. canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
Advertisement
Free-Rain Theatre Company presents the classic Lerner and Loewe musical about the clash of wills between a cockney flower girl and the phonetics professor who is trying to teach her to speak like a lady. The score includes On the Street Where You Live, Wouldn't It Be Loverly and With a Little Bit of Luck. It's on at the Q from August 30 to September 11. See: theq.net.au.
Canberra Youth Theatre is offering an emerging playwright under 35 a $16,500 professional commission to develop a full-length work that brings the voices and stories of youth to the stage. It provides an opportunity for the playwright to be supported and nurtured through the writing process, resulting in their initial ideas being brought to life. Applications for the program close on September 11. See: canberrayouththeatre.com.au/commissions.
Andrew Antoniou says, "In my work, I seek to explore the relationship between dream, myth and imagination. These themes have been informed by my interest in symbolism and the unconscious life over many years. My love of theatre has given me the format of the stage and its accompanying language of props, sets and costume on which to compose these characters that represent aspects of the psyche." His solo exhibition opens at Grainger Gallery on Saturday August 27 at 4pm. See: graingergallery.com.au.
Eva Henry and Isla Patterson are holding an exhibition, Country Scenes, Flora & Fauna at the Link at Strathnairn in Belconnen. It's on from August 31 until October 9 at 1 McClymont Way, Strathnairn. See: ginninderry.com.
Artists from all over Australia are in Traces VI. Kerry Martin's More Than Words confronts the disturbing findings of the 2018 Royal Commission into Aged Care Quality and Safety. Story Clusters is an exploration of the self by the IGNITE: Makers team. And Flavia Abdurahman and Gabor Dunajszky's Resilience: Yet Here We Are documents Afghanistan after the fall of the Taliban. See: belcoarts.com.au.
At Llewellyn Hall on Saturday August 27 at 7.30pm, National Opera presents some of the best-known choruses including the Anvil Chorus from Verdi's Il Trovatore and arias performed by featured artist Eleanor Greenwood and associate artists Emma Mauch and Hannah Carter. See: nationalopera.org.au.
The Song Company presents a concert featuring Dietrich Buxtehude's Membra Jesu Nostri, reimagined with contemporary Indigenous choreography from Karul Projects, and I pray the sea, a new Australian work from Chris Williams. It's on at 7pm on Friday, September 2 at Ainslie Arts Centre. See: the.song.company/.
Gamilaraay woman Thelma Plum's 2019 debut album Better in Blak was about culture, heritage, love, and pain. Her new six-song Meanjin EP features songs like Backseat of My Mind. Plum will be performing in an 18+ event at UC Refectory on Saturday August 27 at 8pm. See: moshtix.com.au.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.