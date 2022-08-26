Andrew Antoniou says, "In my work, I seek to explore the relationship between dream, myth and imagination. These themes have been informed by my interest in symbolism and the unconscious life over many years. My love of theatre has given me the format of the stage and its accompanying language of props, sets and costume on which to compose these characters that represent aspects of the psyche." His solo exhibition opens at Grainger Gallery on Saturday August 27 at 4pm. See: graingergallery.com.au.

