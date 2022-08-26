The Canberra Times
Capital Life: What's on in the Canberra arts scene from August 27, 2022

Ron Cerabona
Ron Cerabona
August 26 2022 - 7:30pm
A scene from Girl from the North Country. Picture: Daniel Boud

Girl from the North Country

Conor McPherson's musical Girl From The North Country with music and lyrics by Bob Dylan, is a story about family and love set in 1934 Minnesota. The score includes Dylan classics such as Like a Rolling Stone. It stars Lisa McCune and is on until September 3. canberratheatrecentre.com.au.

