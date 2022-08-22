Belconnen Magpies' Luke Wharton will be hoping to make this weekend especially memorable as he eyes the first-grade championship to go with his AFL Canberra best and fairest award won on Monday night.
The ACT Aussie rules community celebrated the best players, coaches, clubs, officials and volunteers at the annual AFL Canberra Awards at Woden and Wharton took out the competition's most prestigious gong.
Advertisement
Wharton was also in the first-grade men's team of the year with three Magpies teammates - Thomas Simpson, Sam Glyde and Bradley Hoffman.
Tuggeranong Valley's Caitlin Reid took out the women's first-grade best and fairest honours and like Wharton did the double by also making the team of the year. The ruckwoman was in the women's side with her teammates Milli Gentle and Kathryn Ghirardello on the interchange.
The undefeated Ainslie women had a total of five in the team, as did their opposition in this weekend's decider, Queanbeyan. Belconnen and Eastlake each had three players named with Samantha Rubino the sole Gungahlin Jet.
Queanbeyan Tigers' Andrew Swan and Ainslie Tricolours' Rachel Friend each took out the leading goalkicker awards and both will be aiming to add to their tally in their respective grand final fixtures this Saturday at Phillip Oval.
Swan also featured alongside Tigers teammates Rhys Pollock, Lachlan Highfield, Aiden Bowyer and Dean Simpson in the first-grade team of the year.
Ainslie had just as many players represented in Jason Tutt, Guy Richardson, Jack Powell, Matthew Teasdale and Henry Delves, while Eastlake and Gungahlin had three players each in the team, and two were from Tuggeranong.
The Magpies' James Bennett was rewarded for devising the game-plan to defeat reigning premiers Queanbeyan - the only team to beat the Tigers this season - by winning coach of the year. In women's first-grade, Gungahlin Jets coach Jules Clarkson was the recipient.
In the competition-wide club awards, volunteer of the year was Jenene Forlonge for her work with the Yass Roos, while the community club of the year was won by the Googong Hogs.
Ainslie proved their quality across every level of the game, winning the senior club championship, and the ANU Griffins took out the community club championship.
The umpires were also recognised for their contribution to the game with Alex Gailis winning the Ray Chamberlain Emerging Umpire Award, named after the legendary AFL official from Canberra, and Joshua Dunstall claimed the Bird and Stirling award.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.