Canberra Raiders star Jack Wighton says embarrassment over their terrible first half against the Newcastle Knights drove their stunning second-half comeback.
The Raiders five-eighth also put his ability to brush off a slightly astray 40-20 attempt to then score the match-winning try down to his never-give-up mentality - a trait he said the entire Green Machine would put into effect over the final two rounds as it fights to play finals.
The Raiders have to win both their remaining games - against Manly at Canberra Stadium on Saturday and then away to Wests Tigers at Leichhardt Oval on September 4 - to force their way into the top eight.
Wighton vowed there were "no quitters" in the Raiders squad as they looked to jump ahead of one of three teams - Brisbane, South Sydney and the Sydney Roosters - to reach the playoffs.
The Raiders' 2022 NRL campaign looked over at half-time against the Knights before they produced a brilliant second half.
They trailed by 14 points at the break, before scoring three unanswered tries in the final 40 minutes.
It not only kept their season alive, but has given them momentum into the Sea Eagles game - a team they've struggled against, winning just two of their past 10 encounters.
"We were as embarrassed as anyone in that first half, just the way we let the game slip into a mudfight," Wighton said.
"The second half we did try and correct it and go back to what we know, and it worked."
Wighton scored the winning try - off the back of a Josh Papalii break, Joe Tapine then flicking the ball out to the running five-eighth.
It came just two minutes after he attempted a 40-20 that was slightly too long.
Wighton thought he got it right - and so did the commentators - only for it to just clear the sideline.
It's an error that a few years ago might have derailed Wighton, but he's now able to shake them off and bounce back.
This time to stunning effect.
"I thought I nailed it and she just kept carrying too far," Wighton said.
"It's one of those things. I've done it a few times and I've nailed a few, too.
MORE CANBERRA RAIDERS NEWS:
"I pride myself on never giving up. That stuff happens - you don't try and do it, you're trying to get the best result and sometimes it goes like that. You just get straight on the back foot.
"We're always in the fight. We made it hard for us this year. We've put teams to the sword and then let ourselves down, but we always come back and try and fix it.
"That's a really good sign. We've got no quitters."
Wighton was glad to end his dry spell - it was his first try since round eight when he scored against the New Zealand Warriors.
Making it even better was doing it off the back of the work of the Raiders' two enforcers.
Tapine, in his return from a rib injury, ran for 176 metres, 80 post-contact metres, and had a try assist.
Papalii was similarly damaging, running for 128m, with one line break and three tackle busts.
"It was unreal to see the two big boys link up and stride up the middle, and I was lucky enough to get the crumbs and finish it off for them," Wighton said.
"I've been on a dry spell, actually. I haven't got that many in the last few games."
NRL ROUND 24
Saturday: Canberra Raiders v Manly Sea Eagles at Canberra Stadium, 3pm.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
