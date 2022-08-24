1 Oz Comic-Con Homegrown: The inaugural Canberra event at EPIC on August 27 and 28 will feature appearances by actors Daniel Gillies (The Vampire Diaries, Spider-Man 2) and Bernard Curry (Wentworth, Pretty Little Liars). There will be stalls, workshops, appearances by local creators and comic artists, industry talks and panels as well as console and tabletop gaming (including a retro gaming lounge). Oz Comic-Con has an ongoing partnership with the Australian Esports League (AEL) for their gaming zone, which will offer various opportunities for keen gamers to battle it out against their friends and members of the community. You will be able to buy merchandise that can't be found anywhere else, engage in cosplay, attend photo and autograph sessions, and more. See: https://ozcomiccon.com/