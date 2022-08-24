1 Oz Comic-Con Homegrown: The inaugural Canberra event at EPIC on August 27 and 28 will feature appearances by actors Daniel Gillies (The Vampire Diaries, Spider-Man 2) and Bernard Curry (Wentworth, Pretty Little Liars). There will be stalls, workshops, appearances by local creators and comic artists, industry talks and panels as well as console and tabletop gaming (including a retro gaming lounge). Oz Comic-Con has an ongoing partnership with the Australian Esports League (AEL) for their gaming zone, which will offer various opportunities for keen gamers to battle it out against their friends and members of the community. You will be able to buy merchandise that can't be found anywhere else, engage in cosplay, attend photo and autograph sessions, and more. See: https://ozcomiccon.com/
2 Hot August Night: Peter Byrne and the Canberra Symphony Orchestra will recreate Neil Diamond's classic live album to celebrate its 50th anniversary. The songs include Sweet Caroline, Song Sung Blue, Play Me and Crunchy Granola Suite. The album has been one of the biggest-selling albums in Australia. Byrne first did the show as a 25th anniversary tribute and has been performed every August since. Canberra Southern Cross Club, Saturday, August 27, dinner and show from 6pm, show only 8pm. See: cscc.com.au
3 Erth's Prehistoric World: Bringing ancient creatures from land and sea together in one show, Erth's Prehistoric World takes the audience to the bottom of the ocean to discover ancient bio-luminescent creatures and incredible marine reptiles, and then back to dry land to witness some of the most amazing dinosaurs to have ever walked this Earth. A fusion of the highly successful Dinosaur Zoo and Prehistoric Aquarium, it's on at various times on August 26 and 27 in the Playhouse, Canberra Theatre Centre. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au
4 Canberra Fair: On Sunday, August 28 at Thoroughbred Park from 10am to 3pm will be a foodie fair (food trucks, lawn games, live entertainment, helicopter joy flights), a small business market, the Canberra Wedding Fair and wedding exhibits, fashion runways at 11.30am and 1.30pm, and more. See: allevents.in/canberra/
5 Queenie Van De Zandt: The multi award-winning musical theatre and cabaret star from Canberra is performing Choose Your Own Adventure, a comedy cabaret in which the audience gets to vote on what happens next (bring your smartphone so you can help shape the show). Comedy? Song? A trivia quiz? Who knows? Tuggeranong Arts Centre on Saturday, August 27 at 7.30pm. See: tuggeranongarts.com.au
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
