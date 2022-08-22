The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Teacher shortage taskforce report's key findings not budgeted: Jeremy Hanson

Sarah Lansdown
By Sarah Lansdown
Updated August 22 2022 - 7:26am, first published 7:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Opposition education spokesman Jeremy Hanson said the teacher shortage taskforce report was filled with motherhood statements that would do little to fix the crisis. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

A report into the teacher shortage in the ACT does not include costing for many of its key recommendations.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Lansdown

Sarah Lansdown

Canberra Times education reporter

Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.