A report into the teacher shortage in the ACT does not include costing for many of its key recommendations.
The report from the joint Education Directorate and Australian Education Union taskforce called for a five-year plan to attract and retain educators in the public school system.
Opposition education spokesman Jeremy Hanson said the report was filled with motherhood statements that would do little to fix the immediate problems in schools.
"In terms of the report, a lot of the recommendations are for the government to do another report, to consider things and there's no money allocated to it," he said.
"So I don't see very much in this report that's actually going to fix this problem in the short term."
The report found the current casual relief system was not working with not enough teachers registered and available to backfill absent staff.
An average of 162 positions were unfilled across the ACT public school system each day this year.
The report recommended that schools should be encouraged to move to a model of inbuilt relief where teachers were employed on a permanent or long-term temporary basis to cover for absent staff.
Australian Education Union ACT branch president Angela Burroughs said there were questions over who would pay for the extra staff under this model.
"What we do need is a commitment that inbuilt relief will be able to be funded centrally because I can just imagine 90 screaming principals saying, 'I don't have the budget for this'," Ms Burroughs said.
Education Minister Yvette Berry said the directorate would do more work on budgeting for inbuilt relief.
"What we will do is work through those recommendations with the Education Union, understand where the costs are and what the costs are and then those will go through the usual budget processes," Ms Berry said.
"But at this stage we've made a commitment to ... address all of those issues that the taskforce has raised."
Education Directorate executive group manager business services David Matthews told a budget estimates hearing that an inbuilt relief system would be encouraged but not mandated.
He said the directorate did not have data on how many schools had already adopted this model.
A system-wide safety review, which was the taskforces' final recommendation, has been allocated $1.1 million in funding in the recent territory budget.
The terms of reference for a sustainable workload management committee were being negotiated with the teachers' union, directorate officials told the estimates hearing.
Mr Hanson said NSW was aiming to increase the number of high accomplished and lead teachers by tenfold while boosting salaries to $130,000, a scheme which the ACT should consider.
"In this budget that we're looking at at the moment, the ACT government is actually charging teachers in the ACT who want to become the next level teacher," he said.
"So whilst New South Wales is removing impediments, encouraging people to get to that next level of teaching, here in the ACT you've got to pay a fee to do that."
The directorate will also look at cutting red tape and covering out-of-pocket costs for recently retired teachers to come back as registered casual teachers.
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au
