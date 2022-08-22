A big shout-out to the staff at Capital Linen Service who were able to reunite a little boy with his beloved teddy after the toy got lost in some linen when he was having a stay in hospital.
The teddy, called Teddy, of course, belongs to a little boy who has a developmental disability and cannot sleep without Teddy by his side.
The team at Capital Linen, which is part of the ACT government, collecting and cleaning linen across the city every day, was told about Teddy's misadventure.
Staff kept an eagle eye out for the bear while sorting thousands of items of linen - and they found him!
The customer service team contacted the mum of Teddy's best friend and waited in the parking lot after working hours to give the bear back to his family.
Teddy and his owner will be sleeping soundly tonight thanks to the team's big hearts - and sharp eyes.
Good job everyone.
