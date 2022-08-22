The Canberra Times
Teddy finds his way back home to young owner thanks to Capital Linen Service

August 22 2022 - 6:45am
Teddy his now safely back with his owner thanks to the team at Capital Linen Service. Picture: Supplied

A big shout-out to the staff at Capital Linen Service who were able to reunite a little boy with his beloved teddy after the toy got lost in some linen when he was having a stay in hospital.

