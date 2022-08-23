While Anthony Albanese has been praised for releasing the advice he has received from the Solicitor-General on Scott Morrison's ministerial power grabs, it needs to be recognised there is plenty of political upside in his doing so.
Mr Albanese will want to make as much political mileage out of this unseemly blight on his predecessor's legacy as he can, even though, if anything, many LNP MPs are more upset than those on the government benches.
That said, his decision to appoint a non-politician to lead a future investigation into the matter is sensible and will give the process more credibility.
Would the Prime Minister be making advice from the Solicitor-General public if it affected one of his own or would he be playing things closer to his chest? He made the point on Tuesday this would not be routine.
The apparent willingness by the opposition and the Nationals leader David Littleproud to work with the government on what seems to be a bipartisan basis to ensure future transparency is arguably more significant than releasing the Solicitor-General's initial advice.
Mr Littleproud, who said he has spoken with Mr Dutton in relation to the issue, has made it clear the Coalition will be adopting a "pragmatic", presumably as opposed to a partisan, approach.
"We've got a responsibility to be the custodians of that, and to ensure that if there are evolving circumstances future governments could take advantage of without being transparent to the Australian people, then we should close those loopholes."
While it is probable the Coalition's willingness to work with the government is intended to, at least in part, distance itself from Mr Morrison's actions, the reality is that without the support of MPs on both sides of the chamber, meaningful reform could prove very difficult to achieve.
All of that said, it is courageous of the LNP to apparently commit willingly to the inquiry Mr Albanese intends to commission given nobody can be sure where exactly that might lead.
Barnaby Joyce demonstrated the potential for unintended consequences during a colourful interview on Sunday in which he disclosed that even though, while deputy prime minister, he "came to realise" Mr Morrison had additional powers during discussions over the PEP11 exploration licence application, he chose not to look into them, or where they came from, more closely.
While not an admission that Mr Joyce was "in the loop", this certainly suggests he was aware that things were not quite what they seemed but chose to look the other way.
The reason for this, as has been the case with many of Mr Joyce's choices over the years, is because he is a politician who puts the interests of the Nationals before anything else.
He did not want to endanger the additional portfolio, staff and other perks he had been able to wheedle out of Mr Morrison on behalf of the minor Coalition partner by unduly rocking the boat.
This was despite the fact the independence of action his party colleague and resources minister Keith Pitt should have had was secretly nobbled by Mr Morrison.
Similar questions could also be asked about the former health minister Greg Hunt, who apparently did not feel the failure to publicise Mr Morrison's assumption of his powers was in any way untoward.
An inquiry must also have the authority to unearth what advice, if any, Mr Morrison received from an apparently compliant Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet. Did his senior public servants offer some well-timed words of caution?
The public deserves to know.
