The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Former PM power grab inquiry must ask who knew what, and when

By The Canberra Times
August 23 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

While Anthony Albanese has been praised for releasing the advice he has received from the Solicitor-General on Scott Morrison's ministerial power grabs, it needs to be recognised there is plenty of political upside in his doing so.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.