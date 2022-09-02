One second. That's all it was. One second was the difference between the life Emma Carey had and the one she got.
If the parachute had been pulled one second earlier, or even one second later, you would have landed safely and all this could have been avoided
That's what a policeman told Carey as she lay in hospital in Switzerland in 2013, paralysed from the waist down after surviving an horrific skydiving accident. The then 20-year-old from Canberra, on a trip of a lifetime to Europe, had plummeted 4.5km to the ground, landing face-first in a field, with her instructor unconscious on top of her after their parachute and emergency chute deployed at the same time and tangled mid-air.
Emma not only survived, she learnt to walk again and she learnt to love life more than she ever had. There was no more taking sunsets and good coffee for granted ever again.
Nearly a decade later, speaking on the phone from her new home on the Gold Coast, the former Canberran sounds like pure sunshine. "Oh sorry, I think there's a lawnmower or something next door. I'll just shut this door," she says, apologising with a little laugh.
After reading her book, The Girl Who Fell from the Sky, it's absolutely evident that Carey has embraced life, that she is eternally grateful to be alive, but that she doesn't sugarcoat her remarkable journey. She is pragmatic. She is raw. And she is honest. The book sounds like someone who has spent a lot of time in the company of nurses. She doesn't bullsh-t.
There is the reality of being disabled, such as having to learn to insert a catheter herself every day so she can go to the toilet.
There are also the often horrifying details of her six-year legal battle to secure compensation for her accident in what should have been an open-and-shut case.
There is coming to terms with the fact her body doesn't work the way it used to. Even out of hospital and walking again, a wound that developed after Emma sat on a hot railing and couldn't feel the heat, took a year to heal.
There were the emotional and social impacts of becoming disabled, of being treated differently if she was in a wheelchair or walking. Of being made to feel she must be okay because she was walking. Right?
Not everything is rainbows and unicorns.
Now 29, Emma, a former St Clare's College student, had the beginnings of her book back in that Swiss hospital bed, where she would jot thoughts and feelings into her phone.
"I've always loved writing," she says. "And especially after my accident, I started to write diary entries which ended up on Instagram. It's always been a very cathartic thing for me to do, especially at that time."
She writes a dedication at the front of the book to herself: For the girl who was lying on the ground, hoping for it all to end, look at how good it got.
"I never was someone who thought I was capable of dealing with hardship and I just took everything for granted," she said.
"I didn't think I'd be someone who could get through something like this but I think that's the case for a lot of people. But I don't think we realise how strong we are unless we are in a difficult situation.
"I wanted to write, especially after COVID and all that, something that people would read and get some hope that life does get better."
A big part of her story is her best friend Jemma Mrdak who went skydiving with her that day and then never left her side. She and Jemma met in Year 1 at St Thomas the Apostle Primary School in Kambah.
Jemma, who now runs her own social media marketing agency in Canberra, remembers that first connection.
"Well, obviously our names rhyme, Emma and Jemma, and I remember us connecting on that aspect and we would always be paired together by the teachers," she remembers.
"And I think we were both drawn to each other's personality. Emma was just a kind, caring, really approachable person and I think we were sat next to each other because of our names and we just clicked from there."
Emma is returning to Canberra next week for two events at Verity Lane where she will be in discussion with Jemma about her life and the courage and resilience she has developed.
"I think that's what she wants to get across with the book, that it's not about the accident, it's about her life now and in particular for the people in the disability community and being a voice for them," Jemma says. "From the outside, Emma doesn't look like she has a disability, because she's able to walk, but there are a lot of complications that have come from that accident that she has to deal with every day.
"So, I think this book will be a real eye-opener about what it's like to live with a disability like hers and for those people who are in wheelchairs and quadriplegics."
Back before the accident, Emma and Jemma attended St Clare's College together. Life, Emma says, was easy. And very active.
"Swimming was definitely my thing. Swam twice a day every day. I loved sports in general. Running. Loved cross-country. Water polo. Just all the sports," she said.
Emma has a date tattooed on her forearm - June 9, 2013, the day of the skydiving accident when she and Jemma were just two best friends enjoying a holiday together.
She says in The Girl Who Fell from the Sky that she was conscious for every moment of those 15,000 feet to the ground. And even when she hit the ground with a force "strong enough to alter an entire universe". She was in unbearable pain. And she couldn't move her legs.
While I was falling to the ground, I had been so petrified of dying that it never crossed my mind there could be something even worse.
My biggest fear was my life was going to be too short, but now I feared that it was going to be far, far too long.
Jemma completed her skydive successfully and ran to her friend's side. She called an ambulance and then Emma's mum back home in Canberra as her best friend was transported to hospital.
"I thought it was a dream. I honestly thought it wasn't happening, it wasn't real," she says, of Emma lying motionless in that field.
"You don't go into an overseas trip with your best friend thinking that kind of thing is going to happen. You're just not prepared for that event to occur."
Scans at the hospital showed Emma had broken her sacrum, sternum, pelvis and L1 vertebrae. Her spinal cord had been crushed. There was no feeling or control below her waist.
Those early days in the Swiss hospital were dark. Emma was put on suicide watch. Jemma never left her side.
Her mother and older sister arrived from Australia. She started seeing beauty in small things. Getting her hair washed for the first time after the accident was a revelation. She was wheeled outside on her bed to feel the sun on her face. She started to feel not quite so sad.
After about a month, Emma was allowed to be flown back to Australia, to a hospital in Sydney where she would spend months rehabilitating in a spinal ward. She writes movingly of the life she found in that ward. Of the patients who were all "clever, kind and hilarious", each struggling so hard to get their broken body working again.
Emma says she had always told people she learnt to walk again slowly and gradually. But, in her book, she says there was a very specific moment when she did walk for the first time, unassisted. In the dead of night across her hospital room to get a chocolate bar she was desperate to eat, but for which she believed wasn't important enough to disturb the nurses. When she got to that chocolate, panting and sweating, a voice in her head said, "Told ya".
"I don't think I've even told my friends that [of her first steps]. Not that I was trying to keep it a secret, it just never came up."
When Emma came home to Canberra, she also had navigate the bewildering world of life outside a hospital ward.
She felt a kind of apathy take her over, when she wanted to regain that same exhilarating lust for life that came after surviving a near-death experience.
READ MORE:
Even before she expresses it in the book, there is a sense that Canberra is part of her "before" life. Before the accident. Before she found a new lease on life. In Canberra, before the accident, she had been a person in a job she didn't like, riddled with nerves, with "no idea who I was". She felt people pitied her in her wheelchair.
Everyone I knew was accustomed to me being able-bodied and so they could see how much I had lost physically. I heard their quiet whispers and glances of pity as I wheeled myself down the street in my chair.
I didn't need pity though - I needed celebration, because, despite my new reality being different, I felt more 'me' and more alive that I ever had before.
"When I left, I very much wanted a fresh start," Emma says, of moving to the Gold Coast.
"I love Canberra as a place but there were just so many memories of a life that didn't feel like it was mine anymore. So that made me sad to see all the things I was missing, that I was once able to do. I just wanted to start fresh, with no memories attached.
"Then, I guess, over the years when I started to go back to Canberra, it felt odd. It was like there were two very distinct versions of my life, up here and my life and they were very different.
"But, now, so many years have passed, and especially over the last three or four years, I love going back to Canberra. And it's not two distinct things anymore. It's just like, 'That was a part of my life' and 'This is a part of my life' and they're all merged. I go back there all the time to see Jemma. I definitely don't feel sad to go back there."
Emma now believes she is "the luckiest person in the world". She understands what life is all about. She has a large social media following, a platform to inspire people and give voice to those who need it.
And right now, she's savouring becoming a published author.
"I'd love to write more books and see what happens really," she says.
When the book was released this week, Emma wrote on social media that it was "one of the bravest things I've ever done".
"It's petrifying to put your heart into words and then send it out into the world, not knowing how it will be received," she wrote on Instagram.
"My journey is something so precious to me, so sacred and metamorphic - it's never been just a story or something that's up for review - it's my real life."
Jemma, meanwhile, recently married in Port Douglas, and had Emma as her bridesmaid.
"It was such a special day," Jemma says. "I haven't seen Emma cry before but she cried the entire day."
Their friendship is as strong as ever.
"It's something I treasure and cherish every single day," Jemma says.
"She's a sister to me. I'm an only child, so to me she's the sister I always wanted and am so lucky to have."
And as for that life-changing second falling from the sky?
Emma is now grateful for it.
My life - the one I love and embrace and cherish beyond words - would look nothing like it does now if it wasn't for the one moment I'd been longing to change.
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
