The ACT Education Directorate does not have plans to build a new school or expand existing schools near the Belconnen town centre despite multiple new apartment complexes being built in the area.
ACT Education Minister Yvette Berry told a budget estimates hearing on Monday the directorate examined the possibility of expanding the Florey Primary School on the adjacent dry land oval but that it wasn't required.
"The advice I have is that is not required at Florey and the same at Macquarie [Primary School] as well," she said.
Education Directorate deputy director-general system policy and reform Deb Efthymiades said a critical mass of new students in a particular region would need to be reached before new schools were built or existing ones expanded.
"Our growth was at about 3 per cent per year for a number of years. It's now projected to be about 1 per cent," she said.
"That has taken some of the heat out of growth pressure in terms of infrastructure."
Ms Efthymiades said there was enough capacity in existing schools to absorb students living in the Belconnen CBD.
The ACT budget for 2022-23 did include funding for expansion at Majura Primary, Narrabundah College and Garran Primary School.
The ACT Council of Parents and Citizens Associations called for more long-term planning for extra school capacity in the Belconnen and Woden town centres in light of new high-rise developments.
Directorate officials told the estimates hearing neighbouring schools in Gold Creek would be consulted on a new college proposed for land next to the current Gold Creek School senior campus.
The new college would alleviate pressure from the Gunghalin College, but Ms Efthymiades said the existing college had not grown significantly in recent years and was within it's capacity. The capacity of Gunghalin College is 1280 and 1104 students are enrolled this year.
The directorate has not decided where 11 demountable classrooms will be installed for the start of 2023, the hearing was told.
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au
