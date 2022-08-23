Support for Morrison in the community very hard to fathom

By golly the Morrison supporters came out on Friday (Letters, August 19) in their numbers in defence of that master of multi-skilling.
Some even attacked Albanese for basically not ignoring what is clearly a breach of constitutional and parliamentary convention.
Perhaps those defenders should research Morrison's previous employment with the Australian and the New Zealand tourism bodies and the reasons for his departure from them.
They could look into the way he obtained his pre-selection for the seat of Cook over Michael Towke.
Be all this as it may, I would only point out to Michael and Christine O'Loughlin that Morrison did not pay "the electoral price for his actions" for the electorate was wholly unaware (apart of course from two Murdoch journalists) of Morrison's actions at the time of the federal election.
In addition, P McCracken attacked the "republican rabble" while defending General Hurley as "our head of state".
I have held passports since 1971 and all of them refer to "The Governor-General of the Commonwealth of Australia, being the representative in Australia of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth the Second".
How does that make the governor-general "our head of state"?
I am a white mother of two bi-racial children so I'd like to weigh in on the debate about the acceptability of asking a non-Anglo person where they're from.
My children grew up watching their parents being asked "is that together or are you paying separately" with every retail transaction.
They grew up having people randomly and without invitation join us at our restaurant or café table to discuss their fascination with African culture.
They grew up hearing me being asked where their mother is and the answer not being accepted, followed always by where I got them, were they adopted or sponsored etc.
They grew up being told their English was very good, being asked where are you from ... no, where are you really from. The short, sharp answer "Adelaide" was never good enough and was never taken on board as a very polite hint that this wasn't a welcome question.
They grew up feeling like no matter what they did, or said or the fact of their broad Aussie accents they were, as my daughter says, "othered" - outsiders in their own land.
My daughter is quite shy and feels anxious when going out because people don't just stare at her, they approach her and bombard her with unwanted attention and questions about her racial heritage.
Asking "where are you from" isn't acceptable just because you feel curious. Just stop it. You are not entitled to this information and you don't need it. It's not welcome and is very damaging.
The disclosure that the Governor-General's official diary records that he awarded a prize to a sheepdog, but not that the day before he secretly swore in the then prime minister to the first of several additional portfolios, suggests that David Hurley is not fit to hold the office.
The letter by Robyn Leigh ("The good oil on heat", Letters, August 20), while obviously well meaning, showed a lack of understanding of energy conservation and the efficient management of household temperatures.
Electricity powered oil column heaters are far less energy efficient than reverse cycle air conditioning.
The use of a wood heater, even if it has been regularly serviced, is still emitting cancer-causing pollutants into the atmosphere.
The most astonishing piece of information was that the temperature in her house fell to between nine and 11 degrees at night.
This indicated to me that that she is tackling her heating problems from the wrong direction.
We once lived in a brick veneer house in Aranda with an EER of around 1.5 and overnight winter temperatures falling to around 13 degrees.
We tackled the problem with a second layer of insulation in the ceiling, insulation under accessible timber floors, secondary glazing of major windows, rockwool insulation sprayed into the wall cavities and eliminating drafts.
As a result winter temperatures never fell below 18 degrees, heating costs and external noise were much reduced and the house sold with an EER of 4.5.
Rather than pour heat into a poorly insulated, drafty house it is better to work on the causes of heat loss.
What a pleasant surprise on August 22. Some sensible and nice letters rather than the usual bunch of hate directed at people, not policies.
My letter is a plea for a little understanding. Our politicians hate cars. They expect us all to use trams, buses and bicycles. Unfortunately for them, assuming long life, they will discover how difficult that is as we age. For example, I had a 500 cc motor car long ago. My last car was 1500cc, a great car, barely sipping petrol. I had to sell it a year ago and now have the biggest car I have ever had, the 13th in my 80 years. Why?
I could not afford electric, as much as I approve of the idea. After the two years of the previous car, it was obvious my dear wife could not get into such a small car. No such problem with the present one, recommended by two people I was chatting with at our local shops.
It looks as if our politicians are going to cause us much financial pain because my wife has arthritis. They cause enough pain to both of us with roads strewn with judder bars and badly in need of a complete rebuild. But I am wasting my time bleating; they will not discover the pain they have caused until my wife and I have gone to God.
Barbara Bankovsky (Letters, August 21) states that the Albanese government is doing very well at "multi-tasking". Since when did "multi-tasking" become "diversional tactics?"
Albanese told us all he was going to fix everything, ranging from reducing our electricity bills to stopping the climate wars (whatever they are, seems so much like a Labor thing).
Yet all he has done since being elected - when he has not been jet setting around the globe increasing his carbon footprint no doubt and throwing our taxpayer dollars to other countries - is to whinge and complain about Scott Morrison, his predecessor in the role.
We all know Labor's plan pre-election was to target Morrison personally, but this is getting ridiculous. Albanese needs to stick to his promises and actually govern the country rather than just keep slinging mud at the former Prime Minister.
Does someone need to tell him he is no longer in opposition? Didn't Albanese brag about fighting "Tories" when he joined politics? It looks like he is still holding on to that illusion.
Morrison has done nothing unlawful in holding other ministries. A little strange? Yes. But don't forget we were in "unprecedented" times as everyone kept telling us.
Morrison quarantined travellers from Wuhan and stopped those from China early on in the pandemic against the howls of protest from the left and against the recommendations of the WHO, which whether you like it or not, definitely reduced our death rates.
Why Morrison does not get more credit and appreciation for this is a mystery.
While you may not like Morrison personally he led the country in what was a tumultuous time.
We came out of it quite well, certainly a lot better than other countries.
In his press conference on Wednesday afternoon, amongst all of his waffle and patting himself on the back, Scott Morrison failed to explain the secrecy behind his appointment to five additional ministries and why it was necessary to keep most of the relevant ministers in the dark.
Instead he relied on the "it was extraordinary times" defence.
He admitted, however, that the journalists who wrote the book were involved in discussions "contemporaneously" with the events, meaning he was talking to the journalists at the time, but not the ministers or the public. Why?
Now, I have no intention of reading the Benson/Chambers book. In fact, I would rather saw my right leg off with the serrated metal strip on a cling wrap pack than try to comprehend what was going on in Morrison's head throughout the pandemic.
I can only speculate that Morrison thought, or wanted us to believe that when the book was published, history would portray him as a messiah who led Australia through the dark days of the pandemic.
Instead we will remember him not as the self-proclaimed antipodean saviour but as a blustering, blundering narcissist and, in the words of Monty Python, a very naughty boy.
There are many questions yet to be answered by Scott Morrison regarding his secret ministries. Was Mr Morrison receiving the usual ministerial briefings for these portfolios? I assume not, though Mr Morrison's hubris that he would make better decisions in the absence of facts, comes as little surprise.
According to last year's The Canberra Times the best rugby league prop in the world was Josh Papalii. This year, according to The Canberra Times, Joe Tapine is the best rugby league prop in the world. Next year?
What a staggering admission from former Nationals leader Barnaby Joyce who said he hadn't gone into bat over Morrison's ministerial powers because he was afraid the Nats would lose the extra minister they had gained. Astounding. Self interest trumps the national interest every time with this lot.
Mark Kenny ("Howardism has not ended yet", canberratimes.com.au, August 21) sees an inconsistency in John Howard celebrating "the great achievements of Western civilisations" but carrying no responsibility for the atrocities that built them because "we weren't there". Taking no responsibility for something I had nothing to do with sounds pretty sensible to me.
Shell, Exxon-Mobil and Chevron are all examples of global corporations gleefully taking advantage of supply chain interruptions to squeeze every dollar from their products. Exxon-Mobil nearly quadrupled quarterly profits to $US17.85 billion while Chevron made $US11.62 billion.
Many thanks to ACT Roads for mending the access road to the Federal Golf Club after my letter (Letters, August 8) was published. It's a thorough job that should last sometime and will be appreciated by the hundreds of golfers who wend their way at 40 km/h past cyclists, walkers and kangaroos.
While I sympathise with Geoff Davidson and his wife for their problem with getting their car repaired (Letters, August 21) what happened to the wombat? Native animal road kill and injury is increasingly becoming an factor in the loss of Australia's unique and precious wildlife.
Making a joke at the expense of Mr Albanese ("multitasking in spite of being a man"), Letters, August 21, is the same as making a joke about dumb blondes. I thought we were done with all that.
After being on the end of an exchange with what appeared suspiciously like an internet bot I'm now convinced that either artificial intelligence isn't that intelligent or I was messaging with a natural simpleton. It's very hard to tell the difference.
