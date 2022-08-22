The ACT Brumbies have moved to strengthen their front-row ranks, calling on a rookie from a Queensland rugby nursery to help fill the void left by Test star Scott Sio.
Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham has promoted Harry Vella to the top squad after he impressed in the club's pathway systems.
The 21-year-old will join James Slipper and Allan Alaalatoa in trying to rebuild the Brumbies' set piece after two crucial departures at the end of last season.
Sio has signed a deal with English club Exeter, while hooker Folau Fainga'a has joined the Western Force.
Their absence will force the Brumbies to blood new players next year, and Vella, a former Australian schoolboy and junior Wallaby, says he's ready to make the leap after moving to the capital last year and playing for Royals in the John I Dent Cup.
"Coming down from Queensland has been massive for my development, training with guys like James Slipper, going against Allan [Alaalatoa] in training, it's been amazing," Vella said.
"I know I've got heaps of work ahead of me to achieve that dream of playing Super Rugby but I'm relishing that and I'm just excited for next season."
The Brumbies will turn to young guns like Vella, Tom Ross and Fed Kaihea to stabilise the front row, while Lachlan Lonergan, Connal McInerney and Billy Pollard will share the hooker duties.
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
