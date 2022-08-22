The Canberra Times
Brumbies sign Harry Vella to help replace Scott Sio in Super Rugby Pacific

Chris Dutton
By Chris Dutton
August 22 2022 - 10:00pm
New Brumbies prop Harry Vella. Picture: Lachlan Lawson

The ACT Brumbies have moved to strengthen their front-row ranks, calling on a rookie from a Queensland rugby nursery to help fill the void left by Test star Scott Sio.

