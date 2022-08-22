Engineers working on projects in the ACT would need to be registered under a scheme that would come into effect nearly a decade after it due to be introduced.
The ACT government will release a consultation paper for an engineers' registration scheme on Tuesday, which would require engineers to maintain an active registration and good conduct.
The scheme would first apply to civil, structural, mechanical, electrical and fire safety engineering, but the government said it could be later expanded.
Engineers would be expected to pay "reasonable" fees to register in the territory's scheme, which would not begin before July 1, 2023.
Then ACT workplace safety minister Simon Corbell agreed in December 2012 to introduce a register of engineers, a recommendation from an independent inquiry into construction safety.
The government at the time set a deadline of 2014 to introduce the scheme.
The government has faced repeated calls from industry bodies to introduce the scheme in the years since, most recently in 2020 after NSW introduced its own regime.
Sustainable Building and Construction Minister Rebecca Vassarotti said in a statement a registration scheme would improve public confidence in the industry.
"It is vital that Canberrans know that their projects are being scoped, designed, and delivered safely, to budget, and on time, by qualified professionals," Ms Vassarotti said.
"The scheme is supported by professional engineers' associations and will bring the ACT into line with other Australian states and territories."
The government said it would present legislation to the Legislative Assembly later this year, following a consultation process that closes on September 20.
The 2012 inquiry into construction industry safety found engineering failures had contributed to numerous serious accidents across construction sites in the ACT over recent years.
Incidents included the 2010 Barton Highway bridge collapse, the 2008 Belconnen Cameron Offices wall collapse and the 2008 Marcus Clarke Street slab collapse and the inquiry report said "each of which could easily have led to a number of fatalities".
Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
