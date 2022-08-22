Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has been filmed chugging a beer and cheersing an appreciative crowd at a Gang of Youths concert on Monday night.
Mr Albanese and partner Jodie Haydon were seated above the dancefloor at Enmore Theatre, with revelers below cheering the prime minister on as he skulled.
Advertisement
Seated alongside Labor frontbencher Tony Burke, the Prime Minister had earlier attended a meeting of Labor members.
Independent Senator for the ACT David Pocock, who is friends with members of the band, also attended the concert with his wife Emma Pocock.
Wearing a Joy Division T-shirt, Mr Albanese was reportedly acknowledged by Gang of Youths frontman David Le'aupepe during the concert, who told the crowd he thought the PM was a good guy.
Mr Albanese, a music lover, has been known to appreciate a range of artists and genres, from Courtney Barnett to Taylor Swift.
He started his election campaign by quoting the Ramones' "Hey ho let's go" and announced his first ministry with a Billy Bragg lyric: "Just because you're going forwards doesn't mean I'm going backwards," from To Have and To Have Not.
Having partied on a school night, Mr Albanese will be unlikely to skip work on Tuesday.
The prime minister was briefed on the Solicitor-General's advice regarding Scott Morrison's secret ministerial appointments on Monday, with that advice likely to be released in Canberra today.
Mr Morrison secretly assumed control over five portfolios between March 2020 and May 2021, without the knowledge of the public or the vast majority of his colleagues.
Australia's partying PM follows backlash against Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin last week, who has been criticised by some for letting her hair down.
The Finnish prime minister was filmed at a private party drinking and dancing with a group of friends.
A leaked video has received both backlash and support, with some women in Finland posting video's of themselves partying like the PM.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.