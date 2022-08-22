The Canberra Times
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese chugs a beer at Gang of Youths concert at Enmore Theatre

Alex Crowe
By Alex Crowe
Updated August 22 2022 - 11:54pm, first published 9:30pm
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has been filmed chugging a beer and cheersing an appreciative crowd at a Gang of Youths concert on Monday night.

