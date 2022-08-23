The daily number of new COVID-19 infections in Canberra is remaining low, with predictions the winter peak has passed.
ACT Health reported 258 new cases on Tuesday, a slight increase from 213 the day prior.
While new daily infections have trended down recently, COVID-related hospitalisations remain relatively high.
There were 119 people with COVID being treated in Canberra's hospitals in the 24 hours to 8pm on Tuesday.
Of the people hospitalised, two were in ICU, with none requiring ventilation.
Of the 258 new cases of COVID-19 detected in the ACT, 127 were recorded via PCR while 131 were from the rapid antigen test. There are 1586 active cases.
Nearly 78 per cent of the population aged 16 and over have received three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 55.2 per cent of people aged 50 and over have received a fourth shot. Canberra's pandemic-wide caseload went above 200,000 cases over the weekend.
Around Australia, more than 2190 people have died from COVID in the last 30 days, with 32 people having died in NSW alone, in the latest 24 hour reporting period.
NSW Health reported 1928 people were in hospital with the virus on Tuesday, with 49 people in ICU. There was 5567 positive cases reported in NSW in the past 24 hours
Nationally, Australia is on track to record its 10 millionth case within a week. The country has surpassed 13,300 deaths.
The grim milestones have prompted some health experts to warn Australia was losing its battle with the virus.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
