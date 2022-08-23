Winter appears to be clinging on hard at the moment, with snow falling in towns around Canberra.
Snow fell in Michelago and Googong on Tuesday with reports of snow mixed with rain across parts of southern Canberra.
It follows an overnight low of -2 degrees here in the capital with the Bureau of Meteorology acknowledging it felt at least a few degrees colder.
A morning frost is expected for Wednesday with another low of -2 degrees and a top of 12 degrees.
While Canberra got a few millimeters of rain on Tuesday morning, the ski fields have received a snow dump.
Perisher ski resort received 15 centimeters of snow overnight, with 47 centimeters falling in the last seven days.
Perisher Valley is forecast to drop to -7 degrees on Wednesday with a 70 per cent chance of snow showers, most likely in the late afternoon.
Thredbo reported 20 centimeters of fresh snow across the mountain overnight and 10 centimeters in the village, with snow still falling Tuesday morning.
Sophie Leicester, Thredbo spokeswoman, said all the main runs had been freshly groomed but had been covered in a layer of fresh snow throughout the morning.
"Skiers and snowboarders, get out nice and early to enjoy some incredible powder turns," Ms Leicester said.
While the weekend was looking a little less white in the alpine region, skiers and snowboarders will no doubt be eager to make the most of it, ahead of the season ending on October 3.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
