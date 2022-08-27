Turning off the beach, we take the 4WD inland up one of the notoriously sandy and rutted roads. ("Sometimes you just need one soft corner to end your day," Jarrad warns ominously.) Out the window I see the landscape here is rearranging itself, away from the coastal dunes and light vegetation of pandanus and banksia, into dense rainforest where the sun struggles to poke through the lofty canopy. That rainforest can grow here in the sand is incredible enough, but the way it does it with a symbiotic relationship with fungi around its roots is even more fascinating, and one of the ecological reasons this was named a World Heritage Site.