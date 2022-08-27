The Canberra Times

The shifting sands of K'gari (Fraser Island) provide the ultimate change of scenery

Michael Turtle
By Michael Turtle
August 27 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The island's eastern beach acts as a road, connecting many of the main sights. Pictures: MIchael Turtle

Permanence is a rare thing on Fraser Island. Even its name changes. Last year, the World Heritage Site that covers the area was renamed to "K'gari (Fraser Island)" and the Queensland government is in the middle of a consultation period about officially calling the island "K'gari" in the same way other Australian icons like Uluru have formally reverted to their Indigenous names.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Turtle

Michael Turtle

Travel writer

Michael Turtle is an Australian journalist who left his job in television to travel the world forever. He'll show you how to find the lesser-known places, get involved in the culture, learn the history, and meet locals along the way.

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.