Permanence is a rare thing on Fraser Island. Even its name changes. Last year, the World Heritage Site that covers the area was renamed to "K'gari (Fraser Island)" and the Queensland government is in the middle of a consultation period about officially calling the island "K'gari" in the same way other Australian icons like Uluru have formally reverted to their Indigenous names.
The Butchulla people have seen millennia of changes here at Fraser Island (or, K'gari, as I think I'll call it from now on). The shifting grains of the world's largest sand island mean its whole shape is always transforming. On the eastern shore, where the coastal winds blow through the seasons, the gusts push the dunes further inland and sculpt the landscape. And from the water, more sand arrives each day, creating new dunes along the coast.
Advertisement
"The island is continuously getting bigger," says Jarrad Anthony, a guide with K'gari Explorer Tours. "So we lose sand, of course, but we gain more than we lose, and that process is still continuing."
On the eastern side of the island, where the long beach acts as a highway along the water's edge, Jarrad is driving me to some of K'gari's highlights. There's Eli Creek, the shallow channel where glimmering clear water flows out from the woodlands fast enough for visitors to float along on inflatable toys. Right on the beach is the rusting hulking wreck of the SS Maheno, an ocean liner that ran ashore here in 1935 after its towline broke during a cyclone. And we also stop at the Pinnacles, one of the best examples of the coloured sand cliffs where a spectrum of yellows and reds swirl together in weather-worn shapes.
"I've seen noticeable changes to vegetation and the sand blows in these areas just in the 15 years I've been coming here regularly," Jarrad tells me.
Turning off the beach, we take the 4WD inland up one of the notoriously sandy and rutted roads. ("Sometimes you just need one soft corner to end your day," Jarrad warns ominously.) Out the window I see the landscape here is rearranging itself, away from the coastal dunes and light vegetation of pandanus and banksia, into dense rainforest where the sun struggles to poke through the lofty canopy. That rainforest can grow here in the sand is incredible enough, but the way it does it with a symbiotic relationship with fungi around its roots is even more fascinating, and one of the ecological reasons this was named a World Heritage Site.
Stopping in the Valley of the Giants, one of the lesser-visited sites on the island, I stare up at the trees soaring to 45 metres high, with mighty satinay ruling the environment here. This is the tallest rainforest growing on sand in the world, a true Australian treasure, yet still humans brought their tools and machinery here to log the island's forests for almost 130 years until it was banned in 1991. Sadly, it's not just nature that has changed the shape of K'gari over the years, although gradually the scars are starting to fade.
Thankfully there has been minimal development on K'gari over the years and even at one of the biggest projects - the Kingfisher Bay Resort - environmental considerations are always front of mind. I've based myself here for a few nights and during my stay I notice how the curving roofs imitate the rolling sand dunes, and the greens and browns of the buildings blend with the natural colours of the bush. The buildings are even floated on 16-metre-deep piles to minimise the impact on the dunes below. Recent renovations have refreshed the rooms and restaurants, bringing even more luxury to the resort, but they respect that we are just visitors watching the island's changes, not causing them.
One day I head out on the water off K'gari's west coast on a Sea Explorer tour, one of Kingfisher Bay Resort's eco-experiences. Most visitors to the island focus on the eastern beach and the inland attractions like the rainforest and the lakes. The west coast gets less attention and the water off its shore hardly any - except for the whale watching cruises during migration season. But the ranger leading this tour, Cassie Duncan, is on a mission to show people like me why this "mosaic of ecosystems" (as she calls it) is so special.
Cruising along, a pod of dolphins breaks the surface near us with their dorsal fins and, as we stop to watch them diving, another pod appears on the other side of the boat. Later, we hover over beds of seagrass looking for turtles and dugongs (we don't spot any today). And we even stop on the tiny sand cay of Pelican Bank, a blindingly white patch of land in the middle of the water that wouldn't look out of place in the Maldives, and is constantly growing in size (one day it will likely officially become an island).
"The sand banks are ever changing and ever moving," Cassie tells me. "Also, the seagrass is moving to different spots, and we've got corals that are moving further south."
Even out here on the water, things are always in flux, just as the land it surrounds is also continually being transformed. But what I find particularly interesting is the new opportunities for visitors to explore different parts of the island and see the marine component of the destination in a new light. K'gari may be always changing, but so is the way we're looking at it.
Michael Turtle was supported by Kingfisher Bay Resort. You can see more things to do on Fraser Island on his Travel Australia Today website.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Advertisement
Michael Turtle is an Australian journalist who left his job in television to travel the world forever. He'll show you how to find the lesser-known places, get involved in the culture, learn the history, and meet locals along the way.
Michael Turtle is an Australian journalist who left his job in television to travel the world forever. He'll show you how to find the lesser-known places, get involved in the culture, learn the history, and meet locals along the way.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.